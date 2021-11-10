Hot start fuels Campbellsville's victory over JBU women

McKENZIE, Tenn. -- Junior Tarrah Stephens returned to form by posting 18 points and six rebounds, but the Golden Eagles couldn't overcome a hot start by No. 3 Campbellsville (Ky.) as the John Brown University women's basketball team fell 82-60 on Saturday afternoon inside Crisp Arena on the second day of the Chamber of Commerce Classic.

The Tigers (3-0) came out of the gates shooting 9 of 12 from the floor and quickly built a 13-0 lead and never looked back.

Stephens finished 7 of 15 from the floor, while sophomore Natalie Smith contributed 11 points off the bench, draining a pair of triples and ending the contest 4 of 6 from the field.

While the Golden Eagles (1-3) finished the contest shooting 43 percent (21 of 49), Campbellsville responded with a 54 percent efficiency, knocking down 30 of 56 from the field.

John Brown was outrebounded 27-22, but JBU did turn 13 Tiger turnovers into 14 points. Campbellsville could only make 11 points materialize off 19 Golden Eagle miscues.

Ashlee McGeorge led the way for Campbellsville, shooting 7 of 8 overall and 5 of 5 from the charity stripe to score 19 points while grabbing 19 rebounds. Courtney Pritchett hit 6 of 6, including three from behind the arc, to net 17 points, and Lexy Lake hit four triples to score 12.

The Golden Eagles will return to action at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, when it faces Cottey (Mo.) in the first day of the Mid-America Christian (Okla.) Classic at the Gaulke Activity Center.