JBU men fall in semifinals at MACU

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Despite controlling the possession and run of play for the first 20 minutes, the fourth-seeded Golden Eagles couldn't find the first goal as top-seeded No. 3 Mid-America Christian (Okla.) ended the John Brown University men's soccer team season with a 5-0 defeat Monday at Dill Field.

Junior Ivan Garcia, sophomore Erick Diaz and junior Oscar Carballo each registered shots to open the contest, but the Golden Eagles (8-10) were unable to direct the attempts on frame.

After 20 minutes, the possession, and momentum, began to shift in favor of the host Evangels (18-0-1). In the 40th minute, Rodrigo Albuquerque's 15th of the season opened the scoring after freshman Kyle Hix made the initial save on Rodrigo Ferreira's shot. Albuquerque headed in the rebound at the back post, handing MACU a 1-0 lead before the intermission before the gates opened in the second half.

Luan Cesar, Adrian Heinle, Ricardo Ferreira and Simon Wieschemann each added second-half tallies as the hosts out-shot John Brown 12-5 in the second stanza.

Hix made five saves on 10 attempts, finishing the season with a 6-9-0 record. Jeremi Abonnel improved to 18-0-1, needing just one save on eight John Brown shots for the clean sheet. MACU led John Brown in shooting, 16-8, and sent 10 of the 16 attempts on goal.

After winning the 2019 Sooner Athletic tournament title, John Brown has now finished the last two seasons in the semifinal round.