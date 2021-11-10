JBU women win tourney opening game

While it wasn't a day for finishes, the top-seeded Golden Eagles peppered the goal with shots and held overwhelming possession as the No. 6 John Brown University women's soccer team eliminated eighth-seeded Southwestern Christian (Okla.) by a 1-0 score on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field in the Sooner Athletic ConferenceTtournament quarterfinals.

Sophomore Gifte Pavatt buried her second game-winner in three matches and the Golden Eagles (15-1-0) launched 26 shots towards the Southwestern Christian goal while conceding only one shot attempt for the visitors.

Southwestern Christian (6-11-0) had just one opportunity the entire match, when Evelyn Najera's free kick from 30 yards sailed over senior Caitlyn Logan and the crossbar harmlessly out of play.

But despite the 26-1 shooting differential, the Golden Eagles could only manage a lone goal, which came in the 37th minute of play, courtesy of Pavatt sending the ball on frame from a difficult angle.

Freshman Pam Seiler chipped the ball out of a herd in the midfield through the Eagle back line, springing Pavatt in behind the defense on the right side. Closing in on the goal line, Pavatt's service towards the goal slipped through Celeste Lucio's legs into the far right side of the goal to account for the entirety of the scoring.

The goal was Pavatt's fourth of the season -- all of which have come in the last seven contests -- and Seiler's third assist of the season.

John Brown did score again in the second half, a gorgeous header from sophomore Ryan Winingham off a feed from senior Vanessa Reynoso, but the official flag came up late, ruling the play offsides.

While Lucio made nine saves in the match, the majority of them in acrobat fashion, 17 of the Golden Eagle shots were blocked or sailed off frame as the visitors did their best to clog the middle of the field.

The Golden Eagles advanced to Tuesday's semifinals against Mid-America Christian at Alumni Field. Results were not available at presstime. The winner advances to the championship game on Saturday.