Letter to the Editor

Veterans appreciation

While people are encouraged to thank veterans throughout the year, Veteran's Day is a particularly meaningful time to show appreciation for the men and women of the military currently serving and those that have completed their service.

Veteran's Day takes place on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, this year and marks an important moment in history. On Nov. 11, 1918, World War I, also known as the "Great War" officially ended. In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

However, according to Military.com, for a short period of time, thanks to the Uniform Holiday Bill, which in 1968 established thre- day weekends for federal employees by celebrating national holidays on Mondays, Veteran's Day was moved to the fourth Monday of October. This was not well received by many folks that did not agree with the decision and they continued to honor the holiday on the original date.

In 1975, President Gerald Ford signed a new law that returned Veteran's Day to Nov. 11. Since the "Great War," veterans have been coming home either to a grateful nation, or to the shameful no welcome at all, like so many of our great Vietnam veterans. Regardless of your political beliefs, our men and women in the military take the Oath of Enlistment and step forward to protect our great freedoms. Service members make many sacrifices in defense of our country. While the debt to our military may never be repaid in full, paying tribute to veterans on Veteran's Day and throughout the year, can be a great way to show our appreciation.

We live in the greatest nation in the world and the freedoms our military have sacrificed for allow us to have opposing views. But that does not mean disrespecting our great veterans that stand in our place to insure our freedoms! There are various ways to honor veterans on Veteran's Day, but it is common to observe two minutes of silence on the eleventh month, the eleventh day and the eleventh hour! So whatever your activity is on Thursday, Nov. 11, please take a couple of minutes at 11 a.m. and say '"Thank You, Veterans! Welcome Home!"

Jerry Cavness

Siloam Springs