Mid-sized business of the quarter

Photo submitted G&S Shoes won the Business of the Quarter Award from the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce for the third quarter. G&S Shoes won for the category of mid-sized businesses for July, August and September. G&S Shoes received the award on Nov. 2.

