Mid-sized business of the quarter

by Photo submitted | Today at 5:21 a.m.
Photo submitted G&S Shoes won the Business of the Quarter Award from the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce for third quarter. G&S Shoes won for the category of mid-sized businesses for the months of July, August and September. G&S Shoes received the award on Nov. 2.

Print Headline: Mid-sized business of the quarter

