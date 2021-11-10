HEALTHY LIVING: New doctor joins Siloam Springs Internal Medicine

Donald S. Douglas, M.D., board certified in internal medicine, recently joined the medical staff of Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and is accepting new patients at Siloam Springs Internal Medicine, 3721 U.S. 412 Hwy., Suite A, in Siloam Springs.

Douglas recently moved to the area from Texarkana, Texas, with his wife, Lori Douglas, M.D., where he'd been practicing medicine since 1999. Although his father was in the medical field, Dr. Douglas said he hadn't considered medicine as a career until college.

"Although I majored in accounting, the idea of helping people manage their health seemed like a better fit for me than helping people manage their money," Douglas said.

Douglas's father encouraged him to consider several specialties while in school, but Douglas said internal medicine appealed to him.

"I thought the biggest need lay, and still does lie, in primary care," Douglas said. "Specifically, internal medicine appealed to me because, in theory, I'm supposed to understand every aspect of how the adult body functions and how disease and illness affect it. I think this sort of expertise is necessary to best help patients with complex problems."

Internal medicine physicians are primary care doctors for adults 18 and older. These internists work to prevent disease and also diagnose, treat and/or manage everything from simple conditions to more complex combinations of diseases.

Douglas received his medical education at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Tennessee.

He treats a variety of acute illnesses such as the flu and colds; helps patients manage chronic health conditions including COPD, high blood pressure and cholesterol; and also provides preventative care including immunizations, wellness visits and physicals.

Douglas also has a special interest in treating those suffering from allergies and can provide allergy shots and testing if necessary.

In his spare time, Douglas enjoys spending time with his wife, their three children and the family's three dogs and two turtles. He also enjoys the outdoors cycling the trails of Northwest Arkansas.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (479) 215-3070 or visit NW-Physicians.com. Same-day appointments are often available.