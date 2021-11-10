'No limits" for what Lady Panthers can do

No limits.

That's the theme this year for the Siloam Springs girls basketball team, which went 15-8 last season but was robbed of a state tournament berth despite finishing in the top four in the conference.

A conference tournament was held at the end of the season because of makeup games, and Siloam Springs came out on the short end against Greenbrier in a winner-take-all game to advance to state.

"We moved on pretty quickly because each year is a different journey," said head coach Tim Rippy. "I don't want last year to impact this year at all other than if you want to use it for motivation. We've taken that ending and developed our team theme this year, 'No Limits.'

"We don't want to limit ourselves to a goal of finishing at a certain spot in conference or goal of making state tournament. We want to have no limit to what we can achieve. We truly want to go as far as we can. We haven't laid out black and white goals because we don't want to be limited by those goals. We don't want an achievement of success and then a let down."

The Lady Panthers are set to open the season today at the Duel at the Dome Tournament in West Fork against the winner of Monday's game between Prairie Grove and Greenland. The Lady Panthers will then play again on Thursday.

The Lady Panthers will then take on a brutal nonconference schedule, which includes state champions Harrison (4A), Fort Smith Northside (6A), 6A runner-up Fayetteville (in a AAA benefit) along with several other solid teams.

It's all in effort to get ready for the 5A-West Conference slate, Rippy said.

"We definitely scheduled to try to prepare for conference," he said. "We have a few games against medium- and small-size schools, but we're also playing some very good programs -- some of the best of the best. We did that to just try and prepare our kids for going on the road at Greenwood and Vilonia. We want to see as talented as kids as possible and get ourselves ready for conference play. We should learn a lot about ourselves in that stretch. I think we will compete just fine."

The Lady Panthers return a big portion of their team from last year, including a talented junior class which played key roles as sophomores.

Senior Reina Tiefel averaged 5.3 points per game and is a player that is "gritty and tough," Rippy said.

"We love her as coaches," he said. "She gives you her all every day. She's a good leader by example on the court. She runs the floor really well. She has a good first step attacking the rim and she shoots the 3-point shot really well."

Senior Halle Hernandez also could factor in midway through the year. Hernandez is recovering from ACL injury suffered during soccer season.

Seniors Grace Arrington, Sidney Pfeifer, Alexa Maxwell round out the 12th grade class.

Junior forward Brooke Ross (5-10) was an All-State selection last year after averaging 11.4 points per game. She also was the Lady Panthers' leading rebounder.

"We know what she brings to the table," Rippy said. "She's a good, solid post presence. She's improved her perimeter game some."

Guard Mimo Jacklik (8.5 points per game) returns at the point position and has had a terrific fall practice season on the court, Rippy said.

"She's looked way more confident in my opinion," he said. "She's improved taking the ball to the basket. We know she makes a lot of threes, but we think she will shoot a better percentage. Part of it is maturing as a player."

Versatile Brooke Smith (5-10) can play all five positions on the floor for Siloam Springs. She averaged 7.8 points last season.

"She's super talented," Rippy said. "She can be a nightmare for opposing defenses when she has it going. She has all the tools in the tool box, post game, mid-range, get to the basket off the bounce and hit an open three. For her it's playing with confidence and getting in rhythm. We saw spurts of that last year. She's got a chance to have a really good year for us."

Juniors Anna Wleklinski (5-9), Cailee Johnson (5-7), Faith Ellis (5-7) and Sophie Stephenson (5-7) are in the mix for playing time.

Wleklinski had a good summer and will immediately impact the varsity after joining the team from volleyball, Rippy said.

Johnson also had a good summer, particularly on the defensive end, Rippy said.

Rippy likened Ellis' role to that of a Dennis Rodman-type player, a scrappy, hard-working player that grabs rebounds and provides energy.

Stephenson meanwhile is a good shooter and passer, he said.

Sophomore Emily Keehn (5-7) had a good fall and has come on strong in the last month. She rebounds well and finishes around the basket.

"All these kids we're looking who's going to be our fifth starter and sixth, seventh and eighth players off the bench," Rippy said. "The invitation is open and ready to be taken."

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Reina Tiefel makes a pass against Greenbrier in a game last season.