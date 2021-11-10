Panthers look to build off strong finish

Siloam Springs' boys basketball team showed what it was capable of down the stretch last season.

The Panthers won six of seven conference games, including beating Greenwood in back-to-back games, to reach the Class 5A state tournament for the first time since 2016.

The bulk of that group is back for the 2021-22 basketball season, which begins Thursday with an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game at Berryville. The first regular season game is Tuesday at Bentonville West.

"We're excited about this group," said head coach Tim Stewart. "Obviously we've got guys that played major minutes last year. As a coach you feel like you're going into it with guys who've been through the fire."

The Panthers (12-15) were sitting 1-5 in 5A-West Conference play after battling through covid-19 quarantines and injury concerns. But by the end of January, the team began to gel and ripped off two wins against Van Buren and another against Vilonia. The team won at Alma and then waited through two weeks of winter weather to win at Greenwood. A week after that, the Panthers beat Greenwood again with a state tournament spot on the line.

"It got down to some must wins and we were able to do it," Stewart said. "We survive the ups and downs of the roster changes and kids being out. We were so pleased the kids just came and kept working and kept battling and kept a positive attitudes. We think we can grow from that."

The Panthers have several battle-tested seniors led by guard Josh Stewart (6-4), who has received scholarship offers from Arkansas-Fort Smith, Southwest Baptist (Mo.) and Harding.

Josh Stewart is in no hurry to make a decision about his basketball future, his dad Tim Stewart said.

"He's super excited about all the offers he's got, all of which would be great places to play," Tim Stewart said.

Josh Stewart is the Panthers' leading returning scorer at 11.3 points per game.

"We're looking for Josh to be that ultimate senior leader that does what the team needs when the team needs it," Tim Stewart said. "Scoring, rebounding, taking a big charge or hitting a three. ... We expect him to be able to make those tough plays in the heat of the moment and be a tough leader for us."

Carter Winesburg missed eight straight games midseason with an injury but returned down the stretch to give the Panthers a spark, averaging seven points per game. Winesburg will be a point guard, one of several guys who can handle the ball.

"Carter, pound for pound, is probably the best athlete on the team," Tim Stewart said. "He's explosive, one of the best we've ever had. He's gotten over some injuries in the offseason and is 100 percent fired up and ready."

Winesburg also will be handed the assignment of guarding the opposing team's ball-handler.

"We expect him to be a lockdown defender on the other team's main handlers," Tim Stewart said. "He can be a game changer on both ends of the floor."

Senior Jedi Hunter (6-4) is one of the best passers the Panthers have. He'll play the point position of the Panthers' 3-2 zone defense where he can use his length.

"He's proven he can make the tough plays and take a charge," Tim Stewart said.

The Panthers want Hunter to rebound the ball, get stickbacks and do the little things necessary to win.

Senior Brendan Lashley has rejoined the team after football season.

"Brendan brings that toughness and confidence into the gym, where the physicality and energy is bumped up because of his presence," Tim Stewart said.

Lashley can hit the 3-point shot and provide toughness by rebounding, Stewart said.

Caden Pharr is another senior who has struggled with injuries. The Panthers look for Pharr to step in where needed and hit the 3-pointer. Pharr's biggest asset will be providing a positive vocal presence, which the team responds to, Stewart said.

"He has a gift of being supportive and encouraging," Stewart said. "He's really a big positive influence on our culture and our team. He has proven he'll do anything for our team."

Two juniors -- Dalton Newman and Nate Vachon -- return as starters from their sophomore season.

Newman averaged nearly eight points per game, while Vachon came on strong midway through the year with several double-digit scoring performances.

"Nate and Dalton physically have grown and matured and gotten stronger and able to do more things," Stewart said. "But their big gains have been mentally. They can handle adversity and handle the ups and downs of not only a season but day to day ups and downs of basketball. We like their demeanor and toughness."

Newman can play all five positions on the floor, score inside and "has a real high ceiling," Stewart said. "There are certain spots on the floor where he shoots and you think it's going in. Couple that with being a great rebounder and a great defender.

"Nate is one of the best shooters we've had. He's able to get his shot off better than when he was younger. He moves better. He's made strides. We look for him to take that step to be more than just a shooter."

Levi Fox, Wilson Cunningham and Nathan Hawbaker join the team from cross country and will give the team good energy and effort, Stewart said.

Jackson Spence also is in the mix for some playing time.

The Panthers also have a foreign exchange student from Germany, Ezra Janda, who will be with the Panthers for this season.

"He has been a great fit for our team," Stewart said. "Our team has adopted him. We've been good for him and he's been good for us."

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Dalton Newman brings the ball up the floor last season against Pine Bluff in the Class 5A state tournament at Trojan Arena in Hot Springs.