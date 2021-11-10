Pearson wins SAC meet

Allika Pearson ran a time of 18 minutes, 34 seconds to capture the top spot in the Sooner Athletic Conference championship meet held at Eldon Lyon Park in Bethany, Okla., on Saturday.

It was the second straight SAC title for Pearson, who also took first place in the championship meet back in March. Pearson has finished fourth in five meets this season.

Pearson will go on to compete in the national meet on Nov. 19 in Fort Vancouver in Vancouver, Wash.

Overall, JBU finished fourth as a team with 83 points. Oklahoma City won the meet with 36 points, followed by Wayland Baptist 65, Science and Arts (Okla.) 81, John Brown 83, Texas Wesleyan 84, Southwestern Assemblies of God 185 and Oklahoma Panhandle State 194.

Emerson Turner finished 16th for JBU with a time of 20:29.5, while Elizabeth Brownell was 17th at 20:45.0.

Olivia Scates placed 25th at 21:49.9, while Sarah Smith was 26th at 21:54.6, Lainee Stiver 31st at 22:58.9, Avery Edwards 34th at 23:29.0, Ryleigh Hale 36th at 23:51.0, Rachel Thompson 38th at 23:53.9, Emma Brown 47th at 25:10.8 and Emily Feaster 50th at 25:39.1.

Men

The JBU men finished fourth out of eight teams on Saturday at the SAC meet.

Oklahoma City won the meet with 21 points, followed by Wayland Baptist 57, Texas Wesleyan 87, John Brown 97, Science and Arts 134, Southwestern Assemblies of God 166, North Texas-Dallas 183 and Oklahoma Panhandle State 227.

Josiah Petak was the Golden Eagles' top finisher at 27:15.4, finishing 17th overall. Jake Hagood finished 21st at 27:49.3, while Michael Capehart was 22nd at 28:02.7, Jean-Benoit Merte 23rd at 28:06.5 and Jadin Whiting 24th at 28:08.1.

River Baker placed 29th at 28:24.8, while Matt Roehr was 31st at 28:34.9, Andrew Janzen 38th at 29:53.5, Abram Gruen 40th at 29:59.6, Ryan Knight 41st at 30:20.8, Luke Thng 45th at 31:34.7, Johnny Dunfee 51st at 32:48.0 and Daniel Haefli 53rd at 33:05.3.