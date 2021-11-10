Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Flags flew on the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) float during the Veterans Day Parade held on Saturday. The parade had participants from American Legion Post 29, VFW Post 1674 and the local Disabled American Veterans group. The parade route stretched from the National Guard Armory at the intersection of South Lincoln Street and East Main Street to the American Legion Hall on Mount Olive Street.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday American Legion Post 29 Vice Commander and Riders Director Mike Henry (left), and American Legion Post 29 Auxiliary President Riley Overstreet ride down South Broadway Street during the Veterans Day Parade on Saturday. The parade route stretched from the National Guard Armory at the intersection of South Lincoln and East Main to the American Legion Hal on Mount Olive Streetl.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Members of Boy Scout Troop 3766 lead the American Legion Post 29 vehicle down South Broadway Street during the annual Veterans Day Parade which was held on Saturday. The parade stretched from the National Guard Armory at the intersection of South Lincoln Street and East Main to the American Legion Hall on Mount Olive Street.

