Talley receieves preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas

Siloam Springs senior quarterback Hunter Talley has received a preferred walk-on offer to play football at the University of Arkansas.

Talley attended Saturday's home game against Mississippi State and said he received the offer from Razorback tight ends coach Dowell Loggains.

"I'm very excited about this opportunity," Talley said. "I've been a Hog fan since I was little and the opportunity to represent my home state would mean a lot to me."

Talley, who stands 6-4 and weighs 200 pounds, recently completed a stellar 2021 season where he rushed for 1,164 yards on 185 carries (6.3 yards per rush) and 19 touchdowns. He completed 163 of 301 passes (54 percent) for 2,236 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Talley, who has a 35 on the ACT, also recently received a scholarship offer from Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kan.