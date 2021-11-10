Veterans Day Programs set for Thursday

The American Legion Post 29 and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1674 will each hold a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Veterans Day is a day to celebrate America's veterans for their willingness to place their lives on the line to defend this nation. Veterans Day originated as Armistice Day and marked the end of hostilities of World War I that occurred at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, said VFW Commander Frank Lee.

American Legion

The American Legion will host its program at the Legion Hall/Siloam Springs Community Building, according to Service Officer Jerry Cavness. Special guests will be Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation and State Representative Robin Lundstrum (R-87), Cavness said.

Special music will be sung by Rebecca Ault and the Honor Guard will perform the 13 Folds of the American Flag with a narrative read by Ward 2 City Director Brad Burns, Cavness said.

The theme of this year's program is "Thank You, Veterans! Welcome Home," with an emphasis on the Afghanistan veterans, Cavness said.

The program will begin promptly at 11 a.m. and refreshments will be provided by the American Legion. Auxiliary at the conclusion of the program, Cavness said.

Veterans of Foreign Wars

The VFW will host their program at Siloam Springs High School, according to a brochure provided by Lee. Principal Rob Lindley and Lee will welcome guests, the brochure states. The VFW will post the colors and Jordan Baskin will conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, the brochure states.

Posting of the military service flags will be done by the Siloam Springs High School Band and each veteran is invited to stand when their flag is posted, the brochure states.

Martha Cothren-Ivy, the membership coach for the National VFW Auxiliary Southern Conference, will be the guest speaker. Cothren-Ivy is a retired teacher in the Pulaski County Special School District, the brochure states.

She was named Veterans of Foreign Wars Teacher of the Year in 2006 and was named National Teacher of the year in 2014, the brochure states.