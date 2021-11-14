Arrests and citations

Nov. 1

• Luis Martinez, 32, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Luis Miguel Cruz-Aviles, 24, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- first degree; endangering the welfare of a minor first degree.

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with hit and run accident; purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor; no driver's license.

• Luis Miguel Cruz-Aviles, 24, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; false imprisonment first degree; theft by receiving.

• Angel Marie Zeckreias, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Melissa Ann Moon, 43, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession, transportation and use of medical marijuana; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; insurance required -- minimum coverage.

Nov. 2

• Dustin William Orozco, 29, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; theft of property.

• Mandey Aleah Miller, 40, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Casey Renae Harvey, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Dakota Mason Smith, 29, arrested in connection with driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked; failure to appear x3.

Nov. 3

• Royce Lowell Daniels, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Yoezer Herve Paz. 20, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Alonzo Devontae Jett, 28, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations.

• Jan Kathryn McKnight, 53, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 4

• Nicholas Nelson, 30, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Beau Dean Straubing, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Misty Dawn Lamb, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Milt Patrick Torres, 38, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

Nov. 5

• Colton Eugene Patterson, 31, arrested in connection with parole violation; failure to appear x2.

• Alex L Garcia-Hernandez, 38, arrested in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor second degree; residential burglary -- commercial burglary; terroristic threatening; violation of an order of protection.

• Terry Lynn Bradley, 68, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Bianca Leticia Castillo, 20, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Nov. 6

• Mandolin Mayes Haggard, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Randy Joe Terrill, 52, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; insurance required -- minimum coverage.

• Joe Dale Henrie, 61, arrested in connection with obtaining merchandise by means of bogus check.

• Harlan Lewis Goos, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; no driver's license; failure to appear.

Nov. 7

• Jose Eduardo Rodriguez-Aguirre, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jorge Luis Elvira-Acosta, 33, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; careless/prohibitive driving.

• Dakota Lavern Campbell, 21, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

• Lamar Ashley Henson, 47, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Christopher Daniel Stovall, 38, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.