Arrests and citations

Nov. 1
• Luis Martinez, 32, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.
• Luis Miguel Cruz-Aviles, 24, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- first degree; endangering the welfare of a minor first degree.
• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with hit and run accident; purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor; no driver's license.
• Luis Miguel Cruz-Aviles, 24, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; false imprisonment first degree; theft by receiving.
• Angel Marie Zeckreias, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Melissa Ann Moon, 43, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession, transportation and use of medical marijuana; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; insurance required -- minimum coverage.
Nov. 2
• Dustin William Orozco, 29, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; theft of property.
• Mandey Aleah Miller, 40, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Casey Renae Harvey, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Dakota Mason Smith, 29, arrested in connection with driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked; failure to appear x3.
Nov. 3
• Royce Lowell Daniels, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Yoezer Herve Paz. 20, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
• Alonzo Devontae Jett, 28, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations.
• Jan Kathryn McKnight, 53, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 4
• Nicholas Nelson, 30, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Beau Dean Straubing, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
• Misty Dawn Lamb, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Milt Patrick Torres, 38, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.
Nov. 5
• Colton Eugene Patterson, 31, arrested in connection with parole violation; failure to appear x2.
• Alex L Garcia-Hernandez, 38, arrested in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor second degree; residential burglary -- commercial burglary; terroristic threatening; violation of an order of protection.
• Terry Lynn Bradley, 68, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Bianca Leticia Castillo, 20, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Nov. 6
• Mandolin Mayes Haggard, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Randy Joe Terrill, 52, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; insurance required -- minimum coverage.
• Joe Dale Henrie, 61, arrested in connection with obtaining merchandise by means of bogus check.
• Harlan Lewis Goos, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; no driver's license; failure to appear.
Nov. 7
• Jose Eduardo Rodriguez-Aguirre, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jorge Luis Elvira-Acosta, 33, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; careless/prohibitive driving.
• Dakota Lavern Campbell, 21, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.
• Lamar Ashley Henson, 47, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Christopher Daniel Stovall, 38, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.