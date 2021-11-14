Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Colcord beats Okemah, advances in playoffs

by Graham Thomas | November 14, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

Colcord's Jesse Martinez scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Stormy Odle and Martinez kicked the extra point to give the Hornets a one-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Gabe Winfield then had an interception to seal Colcord's 53-52 victory over Okemah in the opening round of the Class A playoffs in Okemah.

Colcord also recovered a fumble in the endzone to set up its game-winning drive earlier in the quarter.

Odle finished with 297 yards on 23 carries and scored four touchdowns, including long TD runs for 75 and 62 yards. Odle also completed 5 of 9 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Trey Duncan rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries and caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Odle.

Colcord advances to this week's second round game at Pawhuska.

Timberlake 54, Oaks-Mission 0

Timberlake (11-0) ended Oaks' season with a shutout victory Friday in the opening round of the Oklahoma Class C playoffs. The Warriors' season ends with a record of 7-4 overall.
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT