Colcord beats Okemah, advances in playoffs

Colcord's Jesse Martinez scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Stormy Odle and Martinez kicked the extra point to give the Hornets a one-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Gabe Winfield then had an interception to seal Colcord's 53-52 victory over Okemah in the opening round of the Class A playoffs in Okemah.

Colcord also recovered a fumble in the endzone to set up its game-winning drive earlier in the quarter.

Odle finished with 297 yards on 23 carries and scored four touchdowns, including long TD runs for 75 and 62 yards. Odle also completed 5 of 9 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Trey Duncan rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries and caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Odle.

Colcord advances to this week's second round game at Pawhuska.

Timberlake 54, Oaks-Mission 0

Timberlake (11-0) ended Oaks' season with a shutout victory Friday in the opening round of the Oklahoma Class C playoffs. The Warriors' season ends with a record of 7-4 overall.