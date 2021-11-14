Golden Eagles throttle Ozark Christian

Coming off an overtime victory at Central Baptist on Tuesday, the John Brown men's basketball team wasted no time in taking the suspense out of its Thursday home game against Ozark Christian (Mo.).

The Golden Eagles rode a 23-0 run early in the first half to blow the game open and finished the half on a 22-6 run to blow out the Ambassadors 109-54 inside Bill George Arena.

The Golden Eagles (4-1) hit 42 of 77 (54.5 percent) from the the field, including 17 of 43 from behind the 3-point line.

Payton Guiot led all JBU players with 19 points, including five 3-pointers, while Densier Carnes had 18 with four treys. Noah Taylor canned three 3-pointers and had 13 points off the bench, while DJ Ellis contributed 10, also coming off the bench.

"I think tonight just helped continue to add to our confidence level," said head coach Jason Beschta. "That's probably the biggest thing. We didn't have to exhaust anyone with heavy minutes, but I felt like we were able to use to tonight to continue to build some confidence in some guys who needed it."

The Golden Eagles were playing without All-American guard Luke Harper, who was nursing an ankle injury suffered on Tuesday. Harper was honored for scoring his 1,000th career point before the game.

JBU also got good production from its bench with more than half of the points scored coming from reserve players.

Nemanja Obradovic had nine points and five rebounds, while James Beckom added eight. Starter Brenton Toussaint had seven points and nine rebounds.

"Seeing guys like Nemanja step up and have a big night, seeing Noah step up and have a big night, seeing Payton step up and continue to be confident in what he does, those are important things going forward, Beschta said.

JBU led 10-2 early but had to call timeout after Ozark Christian's Dylan Hildago hit back to back 3-pointers to cut it to 10-8.

That's when the Golden Eagles responded with their 23-0 run to take a 33-8 lead.

Guiot had back-to-back steal and scores in that stretch, while also hitting a 3-pointer. Carnes also had a trey in the run.

Josiah Beckenhaur led Ozark Christian with 13 points, while Tyler Alarid had 10.

JBU 85, Central Baptist 76

CONWAY -- Despite letting a 26-point lead in the first half slip away, the Golden Eagles rode three triples and 5-of-6 shooting in overtime on Tuesday night to defeated Central Baptist inside Reddin Fieldhouse.

Senior Densier Carnes, junior DJ Ellis and junior Payton Guiot each sunk triples in overtime as the Golden Eagles limited Central Baptist to just 2-of-8 from the floor in the final five minutes to pull out the win in Conway.

Guiot erupted for a career-high 32 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field as he connected on seven triples in addition to seven rebounds off the bench. Carnes hit 9-of-15 overall and added four boards and three assists before fouling out.

The Golden Eagle offense that hit at a near-50 percent clip (17-of-35) in the first half cooled off after halftime, while the Mustangs (0-4) responded with a 13-of-25 mark (52 percent) to overcome a 34-8 deficit with 7:24 left in the first half.

A 13-0 Central Baptist run over a 3:56 span of the second half quickly trimmed the Golden Eagle lead to one, 53-52, before the visitors responded with 11-3 rally of its own. However, over the final 4:11 of the second half, CBC hit 5-of-7 from the field, including Jordan Parker's shot from the paint that kissed off the glass and in at the buzzer to complete a 14-5 run to force overtime.

The JBU defense stepped up in overtime, thought, forcing five scoreless Central Baptist possessions while the visitors hit a trio of triples and converted 3-of-6 from the line to come away with its first road win of the 2021-22 season.

Central Baptist's only lead of the night came off a Kelvin Robinson layup to open the scoring in overtime. JBU then finished the evening on a 16-5 run.

Robinson finished the tilt with 37 points and 18 rebounds, shooting 12-of-20 from the floor to pace CBC. Jordan Parker contributed 13 points in the loss.

Up next

The Golden Eagles were back in action Saturday against Oklahoma Wesleyan. Results were not available at presstime.

JBU is scheduled to begin Sooner Athletic Conference play at Langston (Okla.) on Thursday before returning home Saturday to face Central Christian (Kan.).