Golden Eagles win SAC tournament championship

Sophomore Ryan Winingham returned to scoring big goals in big games by heading in the trophy-clinching goal while senior Vanessa Reynoso served a pair of assists from the corner flag as the No. 6 John Brown University women's soccer team finished off Science & Arts (Okla.) by a 2-1 final in double overtime Friday (Nov. 12) evening at Alumni Field in the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament championship.

En route to defending the title, Winingham also posted an assist on John Brown's equalizer in the 70th minute before senior Megan Hutto tucked away her seventh of the season.

With the victory, the Golden Eagles (17-1-0) not only improve to 3-4-2 all-time in the SAC tournament title match, but capture the program's fourth postseason title (2013, 2016, 2020, 2021) and ensure the team's eighth trip to the NAIA National Championships.

Now armed with the Sooner Athletic Conference's lone autobid, John Brown is guaranteed a slot in the 40-team field at the 2021 NAIA National Championships. On Nov. 4, JBU was selected as one of 10 Opening Round hosts as four teams will vie for one of 10 spots at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.

Caitlyn Logan made five saves, including a timely save on McKenzie Holub in a one-on-one after the sneaky Drover followed a booted ball through the JBU back line. Destined for the left side of the goal, Logan came out aggressively and gobbled up the save without allowing extra chances. She improved to 17-1-0 on the season.

Bishop made eight saves on 10 chances, falling to 4-2-1.

The Golden Eagles finished the night with advantage in shots (21-13), shots on goal (10-6) and corner kicks (11-4). Holub's six shots led all players, while Reynoso and Walter each attempted four for John Brown.

John Brown will now gather Monday (Nov. 15) morning at 10 a.m. to learn who will join them in the Siloam Springs bracket of the NAIA National Championships when the national office announces the 40-team field, national seedings and opening round matchups via the #NAIAWSoccer Selection show, scheduled to air on Facebook live.

JBU 5, MACU 0

Five different Golden Eagles scored and senior Vanessa Reynoso finished off a four-point outing as the top-seeded No. 6 John Brown University women's soccer team ran away with a 5-0 victory over fourth-seeded Mid-America Christian (Okla.) on Tuesday night at Alumni Field in the Sooner Athletic tournament semifinals.

Sophomore Lauren Walter, junior Kylie Kilfoy, Reynoso, sophomore Ryan Winingham and senior Megan Hutto each tallied goals as the Golden Eagles improved to 16-1-0 on the season and posted its 13th clean sheet of the season.