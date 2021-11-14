JBU ends drought against OCU, falls in semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY -- After a 13-year drought, the seventh-seeded John Brown University volleyball team captured a victory at Abe Lemons Arena by capturing a stunning four-set victory (17-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19) over Oklahoma City in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday evening.

Sophomore Savanna Riney equaled her previous career high by terminating 19 attacks, and the Golden Eagles featured a balanced offense that saw five attackers hit over .300 as John Brown broke a 14-match losing skid to the second-seeded Stars (18-10) in Oklahoma City.

Riney led the Golden Eagles by hitting .457 (19-3-35) on the evening, while freshman Delaney Barnes finished with 11 kills, hitting .393 (11-0-28). Freshman Taylor Golmen also contributed nine kills on 15 swings (.400) and freshman Callie Mullins completed seven kills on 14 attempts (.357). Freshman Micah Fouts added six terminations (.308).

JBU hit .290 (60-18-145) on the match, and kept the Stars to a managable .252 (53-17-143).

Junior Lauren Cloud earned a double-double, passing out 28 assists and accumulating 10 digs, while co-setter junior Morgan Fincham dished out the other 20 assists.

Junior Jillian Blackman's 26 digs led all players in the back row, while Golmen's trio of assisted blocks paced the front-line effort. Fouts and junior Ellie Lampton each contributed a pair of rejections.

Southwestern Assemblies of God 3, JBU 1

The Golden Eagles were unable to maintain that momentum on Friday in the semifinals as their season ended with a four-set loss (22-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20) to the Lions.

Savanna Riney led the Golden Eagles (16-18) with 15 kills and Taylor Golmen 10 kills.

Morgan Fincham had 22 assists, while Lauren Cloud had 17. Jillian Blackman led defensively with 46 digs, while Julie Milligan had 12 digs.