JBU women's basketball snaps three-game slide

The John Brown University women's basketball team headed west on Friday (Nov. 12) afternoon, as they took part in the Mid-America Christian (Okla.) Classic, looking to snap a three-game slide. The Golden Eagles opened the weekend against Cottey (Mo.) inside the Gaulke Activity Center, and a huge second quarter helped JBU to cruise to a 78-52 win.

John Brown (2-3) outscored the Comets (2-5) 24-3 in the second quarter, and from that point, the result was academic as the Golden Eagles found its first road win of 2021-22.

Cottey raced out to a 14-5 lead as the Comets made their first five shots of the game, but a layup from senior Maddie Altman helped get the Golden Eagles on track. JBU used the bucket to launch a 13-0 run that lasted more than four minutes, and after the opening period of play, JBU led 18-16.

That is when John Brown seized command. The Golden Eagles used a stifling defense to open the quarter with a 12-0 run. JBU held Cottey to 0-for-5 shooting with four turnovers on their first nine possessions of the quarter, and after a made basket broke the initial run, JBU forced another four straight misses and four more turnovers as JBU scored the final 12 points of the frame to take a 42-19 lead into the half.

The JBU lead reached as many as 33 points in the third quarter, and in the fourth period, a triples from sophomore Natalie Smith stretched the lead to 68-31 before Cottey closed the final gap to 26 points at 76-52.

Smith led the Golden Eagles with 16 points, and senior Lisa Vanoverberghe posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Tarrah Stephens and freshman Emily Sanders also chipped in a baker's dozen each, and Altman dished out five assists in the win.

JBU dominated in the team stats categories as well. The Golden Eagles made 32-of-70 (46 percent) from the floor, 7-of-24 (29 percent) from long range and converted seven of its 10 attempts at the line. John Brown also held the edge in bench scoring (14-2), points off turnovers (19-9), fast break points (15-0) and points in the paint (48-12). JBU also controlled the glass, out-rebounding the Comets 47-30.

The Golden Eagles concluded their trip to Oklahoma on Saturday against Bethel (Kan.). Results were not available at presstime.