Junior high boys pick up wins against Providence

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys opened up their season Wednesday with a 59-11 victory over Providence Academy at Panther Arena.

The Panthers led 17-0 after the first quarter and 34-4 at halftime. Siloam Springs extended its lead to 49-11 going into the fourth quarter.

Eli Mann led the Panthers with 19 points, while Stewart Schwaninger had six; Tristan Anglin, Evan Allen, A.J. Moore and Jayden Hooten each had five; Crew Webb four; Samuel Avery, Max Carter, Cole Pittman, Mason Edwards each with two and Jack O'Brien and Austin Gammill one each.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls lost 41-37 to Bentonville Grimsley at Panther Arena on Thursday night.

Grimsley led 7-5 after the first quarter and 17-14 at halftime. The Lady Grizzlies led 27-23 going into the fourth quarter.

Cenzie Johnson led the Lady Panthers (0-1) with 12 points, while Jaclyn O'Brien had seven, Reagan Bishop and Natalie Perez each with five and Kenlee Moore and Norah Perkins each with four.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys picked up a 51-49 victory over Providence on Wednesday night.

The Panthers trailed 16-10 after the first quarter and 30-28 at halftime.

Siloam Springs took a 38-34 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Brady Addington led the Panthers with 19 points, while Gavin Kooistra had 10, Ryan Shipp eight, Christopher Gunter and Brock Ellingson each with six and Kaden Dunn two.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls picked up a 32-22 win over Bentonville Grimsley on Thursday.

The Lady Panthers (1-0) led 10-4 after the first quarter and 16-6 at halftime. Grimsley cut the lead to 20-14 going into the fourth quarter, before outscoring Grimsley 12-8 in the final quarter.

Landry Ladner led the Lady Panthers with seven points, while Morgan Jones had six, Erika Ellis five, Madison Workman four, and Audrey Deshane, Lilli Cox, JuLeeann Dunn, Lili Huffaker and Areah William each with two.