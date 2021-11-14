Lady Panthers win Duel at the Dome title

The Siloam Springs girls basketball team won two games at the Duel at the Dome tournament in West Fork, including a 50-14 victory against tournament host West Fork on Thursday in the championship game.

The Lady Panthers (2-0) also defeated Prairie Grove 53-40 on Wednesday.

"Starting the season in a tournament is a fun way to tip off the year," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "I'm very excited about this team's potential and am looking forward to challenges we have ahead. I'm proud of our solid start and it was a great experience for our players to play for a tournament title to start the season."

Siloam Springs led 15-5 after the first quarter and rolled to a 29-9 lead at halftime.

The Lady Panthers extended their lead to 43-13 going into the fourth quarter.

Brooke Ross led the Lady Panthers with 13 points, while Mimo Jacklik had 12, Brooke Smith and Reina Tiefel each with six, Anna Wleklinski five, Sidney Pfeifer, Addison Pilcher and Alexa Maxwell each with three and Emily Keehn one.

Siloam Springs 53, Prairie Grove 40

The Lady Panthers opened their season Wednesday with a victory over the Lady Tigers in the Duel in the Dome.

The Lady Panthers trailed 38-37 going into the fourth and final period but ended the game on a 16-0 run to take the win.

Siloam Springs led 19-10 after the first quarter and 27-21 at halftime.

The Lady Panthers opened up a 31-21 lead in the third period, but Prairie Grove stormed back to tie the game 33-33 and eventually take the lead in the third quarter.

Brooke Smith led Siloam Springs with 17 points, while Reina Tiefel had 13, Mimo Jacklik eight, Brooke Ross six, Emily Keehn four, Anna Wleklinski three and Cailee Johnson two.

Smith added seven rebounds, five steals and five assists, while Ross had nine rebounds and Jacklik three assists.

Up next

The Lady Panthers are in action twice this week at Panther Arena with the Panther Classic being held at the Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs will host defending Class 4A champion Harrison on Tuesday before taking on Prairie Grove again on Thursday.