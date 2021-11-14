Panthers win benefit game at Berryville

The Siloam Springs boys basketball team picked up a 53-48 victory at Berryville in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game on Thursday night.

The Panthers led 17-15 after the first quarter and 31-26 at halftime. Siloam Springs got up by 17 points at the end of the third quarter, 46-29, before holding off a Berryville rally in the fourth quarter.

"Got up 17 in the third and couldn't finish the deal," said head coach Tim Stewart. "Lots to work on before Tuesday!"

Josh Stewart led the Panthers with 26 points, while Dalton Newman had 14, Nate Vachon six, Carter Winesburg four and Jedi Hunter three.

Kade Davidson led Berryville with 19 points.

The Panthers are scheduled to open the regular season on Tuesday at Bentonville West.