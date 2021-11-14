Siloam Springs city directors to discuss redistricting ordinance Tuesday.

City directors will hear the first reading of Ordinance 21-24 regarding redistricting the four wards of the city at the city board meeting on Tuesday.

Redistricting is occurring due to Section 14-48-107(c) which requires the city to review apportionment among the wards following each federal census and the board may reapportion the wards to maintain a substantially equal population, according to a staff report prepared by City Administrator Phillip Patterson on Nov. 9.

Based on the 2020 census data, there is a population deviation of 14.2 percent between Wards 1 and 3, the report states. Ward 1 has a current population of 4,670 while Ward 3 has a current population of 4,088, which requires that the wards be reapportioned, the report states.

The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission (NWRCP) has prepared two reapportionment plans for the board's consideration, the report states. Both plans have less than a 10 percent population deviation between wards.

Plan 1 has a population deviation of 7.2 percent between Wards 1 and 3 which would reduce Ward 1's population to 4,520 and raise Ward 3's population to 4,216, according to a ward reapportionment map.

The second plan has a deviation of 9.0 percent between Wards 1 and 2, the report states. The second map would reduce the population of Ward 1 to 4,520 and change Ward 2's population from 4,184 to 4,146.

City staff has looked at both plans and recommend Plan 1 because this plan has the least population deviation, appears to be slightly better at maintaining communities of interest and geographic compactness and better defines the corners of Wards 2 and 3, which will make it easier for the public to determine which ward they are in, the report states.

City directors will vote on and hear the following items:

Presentations

• Introduction of new firefighter/emergency medical technicians Zachery Bailey, Dalton Sharp, Caleb Lloyd and Josiah Sewell.

• Proposed flag design by Jerry Cavness.

Consent agenda

• Workshop minutes for the Nov. 2 workshop.

• Regular meeting minutes for the Nov. 2 city board meeting.

• Appointment of David Glass to the Public Education Facilities Board for the city.

• Benton County 2021 certificate of assessment for a millage rollback.

• Contract for Scurlock Industries to work on a storm pipe for the fourth phase of Simon Sager Avenue in the amount of $188,394.

• Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for 1299 Brashears Rd.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 21-23 concerning utility rate increases for 2022-2027 on its second reading.

Staff reports

• Purchasing regulations review.

• Zoning presentation.

• Administrator's report.