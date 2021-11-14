Veterans Remembered

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Members of the American Legion Post 29's Honor Guard perform the Posting of the Colors at the Veterans Day Program on Thursday. The Posting of the Colors signaled the beginning of the program.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Members of the American Legion Post 29's Honor Guard perform the Posting of the Colors at the Veterans Day Program on Thursday. The Posting of the Colors signaled the beginning of the program.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Members of the American Legion Post 29's Honor Guard perform the Posting of the Colors at the Veterans Day Program on Thursday. The Posting of the Colors signaled the beginning of the program.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Ward 2 City Director Brad Burns (center), narrates the 13 Folds as Honor Guard Commander Jim Gilling (left) and Honor Guard Member Junior Ford proceed to fold the flag at the Veterans Day program held on Thursday. The 13 Folds was dedicated to the 13 service members who lost their lives in August at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Rebecca Ault prepares to sing 'America the Beautiful' at the Veterans Day program on Thursday. Ault sang two patriotic songs during the program.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Rebecca Ault prepares to sing 'America the Beautiful' at the Veterans Day program on Thursday. Ault sang two patriotic songs during the program.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Ward 2 City Director Brad Burns (center), narrates the 13 Folds as Honor Guard Commander Jim Gilling (left) and Honor Guard Member Junior Ford proceed to fold the flag at the Veterans Day program held on Thursday. The 13 Folds was dedicated to the 13 service members who lost their lives in August at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Ward 2 City Director Brad Burns (center), narrates the 13 Folds as Honor Guard Commander Jim Gilling (left) and Honor Guard Member Junior Ford proceed to fold the flag at the Veterans Day program held on Thursday. The 13 Folds was dedicated to the 13 service members who lost their lives in August at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Rebecca Ault prepares to sing 'America the Beautiful' at the Veterans Day program on Thursday. Ault sang two patriotic songs during the program.