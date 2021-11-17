Fourth-grade Panthers win NWAYFL championship

Photo submitted The Siloam Springs Boys & Girls Club fourth-grade tackle football team won the Northwest Arkansas Youth Football League championship Saturday, Nov. 6, with a victory over Pea Ridge at Blackhawk Stadium in Pea Ridge. The Panthers finished the season with a record of 9-1. Players are: No. 1 Gage Capps, No. 3 Jace Hannah, No. 5 Braylon Thompson, No. 8 Judson Wright, No. 10 Braydon Soloranzo, No. 11 Benson Eiland, No. 15 Gabriel Overbey, No. 19 Frankie Velasquez, No. 21 Parker Dykes, No. 23 Austin Blossom, No. 24 Ty Corder, No. 28 Brodie Spicer, No. 51 Xander Daugherty, No. 55 Trevor Cole, No. 56 Cooper Woolard, No. 60 Aiden Spicer, No. 62 Hunter Stanfill, No. 65 Jensen Anderson, No. 66 Wade Rice and No. 68 Elijuah Olenick. Coaches are Thad Eiland, Don Clark, Trent Budder, Brad Thompson and Brandon Anderson.

