Golden Eagles go cold against OKWU

Oklahoma Wesleyan turned up the heat defensively on John Brown's men on Saturday afternoon.

The visiting Eagles limited JBU to just 24 percent (6 of 25) shooting from the field and only 20 points in the second half and outscored the Golden Eagles 39-20 over the the final 20 minutes in a 71-52 victory inside Bill George Arena.

"Defense is the key to everything," said OKWU coach Donnie Bostwick, a former JBU assistant coach. "We played really good defense. They're a great team. I think our depth wore them down a little bit, which helped us separate a little bit there. But I'm proud of my guys right now. Playing really good defense right now, playing selfless -- really good group of guys. A lot of fun."

The Golden Eagles (4-2) raced out to an early 14-5 lead in the first half after a 3-pointer by Rokas Grabliauskas, and treys from Luke Harper and Densier Carnes and an old fashioned three-point play by Brenton Toussaint.

But Oklahoma Wesleyan slowly started to mount its comeback, whittling away at the deficit and eventually tying the game at halftime 32-32.

Oklahoma Wesleyan took its first lead to start the second half on a basket by Brandon Bird and never trailed again.

A transition layup from Lense Ramey gave OKWU a 43-38 lead, which JBU cut to 43-41 on a 3-pointer from Payton Guiot.

That was as close as JBU would get the rest of the way.

Oklahoma Wesleyan (6-0) responded with an 11-0 run to go up 54-41 and it would lead by as much as 20.

"It was after around the 19-point mark, somewhere in that area for us, we struggled to score, especially when we got to 30-32," said JBU coach Jason Beschta. "I know we were stuck around there for a long time. That was in the first half. We finished with 52, that's not a lot of points from there on. So we've got to look at that on film and say what are the reasons for that.?

"We can say some of the reasons, why they scored more in the second half. You look at 20 turnovers. I think we gave up zero transition in the first half. Second half we gave up a lot of transition. We're going to have to look at that because our guys are not getting back. Are we tired? Do we need to sub? Are we making poor decisions?"

JBU finished 17 of 55 for the game (30.9 percent), including 6 of 27 from behind the 3-point line.

"I know one of our focuses tonight was communication," Beschta said. "We had a number of breakdowns in the first half, and I think it just kind of kept going from there in the second half. That's a big one we've got to fix if we're going to be the level of team we want to be. We've got to have effective communication."

Densier Carnes and Ira Perrier each had 10 points to lead the Golden Eagles.

Bird led Oklahoma Wesleyan with 15 points while Derrick Talton Jr. had 13.

Oklahoma Wesleyan shot 25 of 53 (47.2 percent) from the field and hit 13 of 18 from the free-throw line.

Oklahoma Wesleyan also completed the season sweep of JBU, coupled with its 77-58 win against the Golden Eagles in Bartlesville, Okla., on Nov. 2.

Bostwick said it's always special to come back and play against JBU after "10 to 13 years of my life poured in here." He's returned as OKWU head coach and also as head coach previously at Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas).

"It's a great place man," he said. "Love a lot of people here."

John Brown is scheduled to play at Langston on Thursday to open Sooner Athletic Confernece play.

Oklahoma Wesleyan 71, John Brown 52

Oklahoma Wesleyan^32^39^--^71

John Brown^32^20^--^52

Oklahoma Wesleyan (6-0): Bird 15, Talton Jr. 13, Ramey 9, Ammons 7, Poling 6, Phillip 6, Lietzke 5, Miller 4, Stokes 3, Van Putten 3.

John Brown (4-2): Carnes 10, Perrier 10, Toussaint 6, Obradovic 6, Guiot 5, Ellis 5, Harper 3, Grabliauskas 3, Taylor 3, Robinson 1.