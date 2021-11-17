Herald-Leader obituaries for Nov. 17, 2021

Nora Christine Arnold

Our angel gained her wings. Nora Christine Arnold, 76, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

Nora was born on February 5, 1945, in Claremore, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of Reverend Ross M. Bolin, Sr. and Lou Ella Grass Bolin. She married Don Arnold on February 24, 1968.

Nora worked for many years at the Southside Elementary School in Siloam Springs and began enjoying retirement and her first grandchild in 2003. She was a member and Deaconess at the Crittenden Baptist Church, where she was very active in the Gift Ministry, collecting, wrapping and delivering Christmas gifts to deserving Native American families in South Dakota. She enjoyed word search puzzles, traveling, reading and was a very competitive horseshoe player. Above all, Nora was devoted to her family and loved being with her grandchildren.

She was the last of ten children, having been preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.

Nora is survived by her husband Don Arnold of Siloam Springs; one daughter-niece, Leauna Davidson and husband Steve of Colcord, OK; three daughters, Donna Fielding and husband Jason of Fayetteville, Diann Howard and husband Chris of Summers and Norma Arnold of Centerton; one son, Raymond Bolin of Siloam Springs; ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Nora will be held at the Crittenden Baptist Church, 59284 S. 4695 Rd., Watts, OK (West Siloam Springs area) on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Calvin Pathkiller will officiate the service. Nora will be laid to rest at the Little Rock Indian Cemetery, 11254 East Highway 412, Locust Grove, Oklahoma 74352.

The arrangements are entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, AR. To sign online guest book please go to www. Backstrom-Pyeatte.com

PAID OBITUARY

Denali Mae (Shrock) Fox

Denali Mae (Shrock) Fox, April 4, 1943 – November 14, 2021, fell asleep in Jesus after a long battle with cancer.

And is awaiting the soon call of the loving lifegiver.

She is survived by a son Michael Edward Fox of Rogers, AR; three daughters, Lorinda Marie Kiddy of Jay, OK, Kathy Lorraine Brown of the home, Elizabeth Darlene Cole of Knoxville, TN, 11 grand children, 22 great grand children, and 3 great great grand children; 3 brothers, John Alfred Capman, Cecil Wayne Shrock both of Nome, ND and Daniel Shrock (no current information on him); one sister, Linda May Woods of Las Vegas, NV, 5 cousins, and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Cledith Shrock and Mary Alice Metcalf Shrock; one bother, William Harvey Shrock; two sisters, Aleutia Marie Beeskow, and Mary Cecilia Woods and one daughter Deborah Ann Fox.

She was buried in the Fairmount Cemetery on Monday, November 15, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the Siloam Springs Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

The arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, AR.

PAID OBITUARY

Kay Belle Jackson

Kay Belle Jackson, 78, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born April 4, 1943 in Kansas City, Kan., to Paul Lorenzo Williams and Dixie Lee Sweeten.

She received her Bachelor's of Science, with a major in psychology from John Brown University. From this degree, she would fulfill her career as the Human Resource Administrator at JBU for 27 years. She received the award Senior Professional Human Resources during this time.

She married Jerry Jackson on May 3, 1963.

She was a member of The Assembly Church in Siloam Springs.

She is survived by her 3 sons, Tim Jackson and wife, Michele, of Siloam Springs; Mark Jackson and wife, Nancy, of Siloam Springs, and John Jackson of San Jose, Calif. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at The Assembly Church of Siloam Springs. Pastor Gary Wheat will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Old Union Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ark.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Linda Marie McMaster

Linda Marie McMaster, 63, of Gentry, Ark., died Nov. 15, 2021, at her home.

She was born Dec. 18, 1957, in Gravette, Ark., to Claude Alvie Nowlin and Mary Aileen Clark.

She worked at McKee as a baker on the Nutty Bar line. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school and being an AWANAS leader at the First Baptist Church in Gentry. She did mission work in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

She married her husband, John "Johnny" B. McMaster Jr. on Aug. 2, 1974. Together they had two children.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Carolyn Henderson.

She is survived by her husband; two sons, Jason McMaster, of Bentonville, Ark., and Chris McMaster and wife Holly, of Bentonville; two grandchildren; one sister, Sue Scott, of Maysville, Ark.; one brother, Mike Nowlin, of Grove, Okla.

A visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home Chapel, with Teddy Andrews officiating. Burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Gravette.

An online guestbook at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Chester Wayne Terhune

Chester Wayne Terhune, 96, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home on October 9th, 2021.

He was born on a farm outside of Cainsville, MO on February 26, 1925, to James McKinley and Sarah Ann (Arney) Terhune. He server in the Army during WWII where he was wounded in the battle of Leyte, Philippines and was a recipient of the Purple Heart.

After the war he returned home and met Louise Lovell in the fall and they were married June 17, 1946. He then went onto work for General Motors in Kansas City, KS for 35 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings and his wife of 75 years Louise. Survivors include son Dennis and wife Deb of Siloam Springs AR, son Michael of Fairbanks AK, and daughter JeNean Chandler and husband Bryon of Shawnee, KS. Five granddaughters and ten great-grandchildren.

He loved the Lord Jesus and his family. He was a member of Judson Baptist Church and the Masonic Delaware Lodge 96 where he was 32° and past Master of his lodge. Chester and Louise were interred at the Veteran's Cemetery in Leavenworth, KS.

PAID OBITUARY