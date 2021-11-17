JBU Announces 79th Annual Candlelight Service

John Brown University announced today that the 79th Annual Candlelight Services will be held in person and open to the public.

The beloved annual Candlelight Service ushers in the Christmas season for the JBU students community, the City of Siloam Springs and visitors from across Northwest Arkansas each year.

This year's services will be Dec. 9, 10 and 11 at 7:00 p.m. each night and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

All attendees will be required to wear face masks during the services, due to congregational singing.

Seating will be limited and tickets are required. Tickets cost $1 and are available online at jbu.edu/candlelight, or in person at JBU's reception desk, located inside the Simmons Great Hall at the Siloam Springs campus.

Hours for in-person ticket sales are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The campus will be closed for Thanksgiving from Nov. 20-28. In-person sales must be paid by cash or check