JBU women go 2-0 at MACU Classic

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Sophomore Natalie Smith scored eight of her game-high 24 points in the third quarter, powering the John Brown women's basketball team to a 13-point lead as the Golden Eagles pulled away for a 73-61 win over Bethel (Kan.) on Saturday (Nov. 13) afternoon inside the Gaulke Activity Center on the final day of the Mid-America Christian Classic.

Facing a 19-15 deficit after the first quarter, the Golden Eagles (3-3) responded with a 19-15 second quarter of their own to level the score at 34 at halftime, courtesy of a buzzer-beating triple from Smith.

Smith then scored three buckets and converted both chances at the line, helping John Brown to a 58-45 lead after three, outscoring Bethel 24-11 in the period. The lead would balloon to 17 in the fourth, but the Threshers could only whittle the margin back to 12 before the contest was over -- and the Golden Eagles moved back to .500 on the season.

Smith led a trio of double-figure scorers with 24 points on 8-of-18 shooting, providing four rebounds and three steals in addition. Junior Tarrah Stephens turned in her second double-double of the season with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while senior Lisa Vanoverberghe tied a career high with 14 points while posting eight rebounds and five steals.

John Brown shot 41 percent (26-of-64) from the floor and out-rebounded Bethel by a 44-39 margin.

While the three-point shooting didn't materialize for the Golden Eagles all afternoon (3-of-19), JBU responded by earning trips to the charity stripe, where it converted on 18-of-25 chances from the line. The Threshers only attempted nine foul shots all afternoon.

In the pivotal third quarter, John Brown shot 8-of-15 (53 percent) and hit 7-of-10 at the line.

Senior Maddie Altman grabbed seven rebounds and passed out a game-high seven assists on John Brown's 26 field goals.

Josie Calzonetti led the Threshers (2-4) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Off the bench, Alex Bearup contributed 15 points and six boards in the loss.

The Golden Eagles will now open Sooner Athletic play and will travel to Langston (Okla.) on Thursday for their first taste of league action. The tip is slated for 6 p.m.