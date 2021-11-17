Lundstrum briefs community on legislative redistricting

State Representative Robin Lundstrum (R-87) held a legislative briefing on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Siloam Springs Public Library for area residents.

During the briefing, Lundstrum spoke about upcoming changes to House and Senate districts in Arkansas, due to the recent national census held in 2020, and activities and bills voted on during the 93rd General Assembly.

Redistricting

According to City and Town Magazine, the recent federal census showed Siloam Springs' population has grown from 15,039 in 2010 to 17,287. Due to the city's growth, Siloam Springs will be reapportioned into House District 17, which will consist of Siloam Springs and Gentry, Lundstrum said.

Siloam Springs will have a new state representative because of the change, Lundstrum said. The representative was not officially announced because of the upcoming House elections, which will be held on November 8, 2022; however, Lundstrum did say that State Representative Delia Haak (R-91) will run for that district seat.

"Siloam Springs is a play-maker," Lundstrum said. "Siloam is no longer an island. You've got your own (district), Gentry and Siloam together."

Along with Siloam Springs, Cave Springs and Centerton will also receive their House districts, Haak said. Growth in each district is approximately 30,000, Lundstrum said.

When looking at the Senate map, Siloam Springs will be in the center of the new Senate District 35, representing approximately 45,000 people from Washington County and 35,000 people in Benton County, Lundstrum said.

"(You all) have the chance to drive that election and have the chance to make a huge significant impact in that election," Lundstrum said.

One issue brought up by Lundstrum is that Haak lives on a thin strip located outside of Senate District 35.

Lundstrum encouraged attendees concerned about this issue to place a comment on mydistricting.arkansas.gov/legdistricting/comments/plan.27/9 or scan the QR code on a handout provided by Lundstrum.

She also stressed that all comments need to be submitted by Nov. 29.

93rd General Assembly

The 93rd General Assembly saw a lot of activity, Lundstrum said. The district ran from Jan. 11 until April 28 and saw 1,675 bills, Lundstrum said. Of those bills, 1,112 passed. One bill that passed was Arkansas Act 1013 to reduce the sales tax on used vehicles, Lundstrum said.

According to the act, vehicles between the purchase price of $0 to $4,000 would not have to pay sales tax and vehicles that ranged between $4,000 and $10,000 would have a fee of 3.5 percent, Lundstrum said.

Act 1013 will take effect in January 2022, Lundstrum said. Another bill passed was Act 403, which prevents the governor from extending an emergency declaration independently but requires the governor to come back to the general assembly to open the emergency, Lundstrum said.

The state representative also told the crowd that a balanced budget requirement in the Arkansas Constitution requires that the general assembly pass a balanced budget.

"If we weren't like that, we'd be a mess like Washington D.C.," Lundstrum said. "Washington D.C. needs to follow Arkansas."

The general revenue for the state is $6.9 billion, Lundstrum said. She also provided a breakdown of tax dollars the state government pays. The research is as follows:

• Public education receives 41 percent.

• Health and human services receive 31 percent.

• Higher education (colleges and universities) receives 13 percent.

• Eight percent goes to the Department of Corrections.

• Four percent goes to local aid.

• One percent goes to public safety.