Ninth-grade teams win at Panther Classic

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys picked 49-27 victory over Westville, Okla., on Monday in the opening round of the Gray Boys Division of the Panther Classic.

The Panthers led 9-2 after the first quarter and 24-9 at halftime. Siloam Springs took a 35-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Giovanni Flores led the Panthers (1-0) with 13 points, while Wyatt Pennington and Noah Shipp each had eight, Jackson Still six, Aidan Gayler four, Dane Marlatt and Michael McKinley each with three, Landen Fain and Braydon Snyder both with two.

The Panthers advance to play Greenwood at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Siloam Springs lost to Huntsville 45-32 in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game.

Ninth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs girls defeated Lifeway Christian 44-10 in the opening round of the Gray Girls Division of the Panther Classic.

Siloam Springs led 11-6 after the first quarter and 24-8 at hafltime. The Lady Panthers (1-0) pulled ahead 34-10 going into the fourth quarter.

Kaidence Prendergast led the Lady Panthers with 12 points, while Ruth Hansen and Aveary Speed each had 10, Bianey Quinonez and Jasmin Labitad each with four, Abby Hernson and Emily Sears each with two.

The Lady Panthers lost 48-29 at Huntsville on Saturday in a benefit game.

Huntsville led 10-9 after the first quarter and 18-14 at halftime before taking a 33-22 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Prendergast led the Lady Panthers with 12, while Herndon had seven, Quinonez four, Hansen and Speed each with two and Sears and Reese Sutulovich each with one.

34th annual Panther Classic

Nov. 15-20

Siloam Springs High School

Girls Gray

Monday, Nov. 15

Game 1: Valley Springs 59, Springdale Southwest 12

Game 2: Siloam Springs 44, Lifeway Christian 10

Game 3: Fayetteville White 45, Huntsville 29

Game 4: Springdale George 38, Prairie Grove 22

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Game 5: Valley Springs vs. Siloam Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Fayetteville White vs. Springdale George#, 7 p.m.

Game 7: Springdale Southwest vs. Lifeway Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Huntsville vs. Prairie Grove%, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Consolation: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8%, 9:30 a.m.

Third Place: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6%, 2:30 p.m.

Championship: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6#, noon

Girls Maroon

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Game 1: Providence Academy vs. Springdale Central (n)

Game 2: Van Buren vs. Farmington (n)

Game 3: Fort Smith Southside vs. Rogers (n)

Game 4: Stilwell, Okla. vs. Springdale Lakeside (n)

Thursday, Nov. 18

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2#, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4#, 7 p.m.

Game 7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2%, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4%, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Consolation: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8#, 9:30 a.m.

Third Place: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6%, noon

Championship: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6#, 2:30 p.m.

Boys Gray

Monday, Nov. 15

Game 1: Greenwood 43, Springdale Southwest 29

Game 2: Siloam Springs 49, Westville, Okla. 27

Game 3: Fayetteville White 57, Huntsville 36

Game 4: Springdale Georege 39, Prairie Grove 27

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Game 5: Greenwood vs. Siloam Springs#, 5:45 p.m.

Game 6. Fayetteville White vs. Springdale George#, 8:15 p.m.

Game 7: Springdale Southwest vs. Westville, Okla.%, 5:45 p.m.

Game 8: Huntsville vs. Prairie Grove%, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Consolation: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8%, 10:45 a.m.

Third Place: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6%, 3:45 p.m.

Championship: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6#, 1:15 p.m.

Boys Maroon

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Game 1: Providence Academy vs. Springdale Central (n)

Game 2: Van Buren vs. Farmington (n)

Game 3: Fort Smith Southside vs. Rogers (n)

Game 4: Stilwell, Okla. vs. Springdale Lakeside (n)

Thursday, Nov. 18

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2#, 5:45 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4#, 8:15 p.m.

Game 7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2%, 5:45 p.m.

Game 8: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4%, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Consolation: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8#, 10:45 a.m.

Third Place: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6%, 1:15 p.m.

Championship: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6#, 3:45 p.m.

# Panther Activity Center

% Panther Den