ON TAP

Wednesday's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Gentry^4 p.m.

Panther Classic^4:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Gentry^5 p.m.

Panther Classic^5:45 p.m.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Langston^6:05 p.m.

JBU men at Langston^7:45 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

NAIA Opening Round Women's Semifinals

at Alumni Field, JBU

Cumberlands vs. Benedictine^3:05 p.m.

John Brown vs. Friends^6:05 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

at Panther Arena

Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs^6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Siloam Springs at Russellville^4 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Rogers Lingle^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Rogers Lingle^6:45 p.m.

Panther Classic^4:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Rogers Lingle at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Rogers Lingle at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.

Panther Classic^5:45 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Central Christian at JBU women^3:05 p.m.

Central Christian at JBU men^4:45 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

NAIA Opening Round Women's Finals

Cumberlands/Benedictine vs. JBU/Friends^Noon

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Panther Classic^9:30 a.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Panther Classic^10:45 a.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Benedictine at JBU men^4:05 p.m.

Lyon at JBU women^6:05 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Springdale Har-Ber at Siloam Springs^6:30 p.m.

Nov. 27

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (EXHIBITION)

JBU men at Missouri Southern State^TBA

