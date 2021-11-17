ON TAP
Wednesday's games
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Gentry^4 p.m.
Panther Classic^4:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Gentry^5 p.m.
Panther Classic^5:45 p.m.
Thursday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU women at Langston^6:05 p.m.
JBU men at Langston^7:45 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
NAIA Opening Round Women's Semifinals
at Alumni Field, JBU
Cumberlands vs. Benedictine^3:05 p.m.
John Brown vs. Friends^6:05 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
at Panther Arena
Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs^6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Siloam Springs at Russellville^4 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Rogers Lingle^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Rogers Lingle^6:45 p.m.
Panther Classic^4:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Rogers Lingle at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.
Rogers Lingle at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.
Panther Classic^5:45 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Central Christian at JBU women^3:05 p.m.
Central Christian at JBU men^4:45 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
NAIA Opening Round Women's Finals
Cumberlands/Benedictine vs. JBU/Friends^Noon
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Panther Classic^9:30 a.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Panther Classic^10:45 a.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Benedictine at JBU men^4:05 p.m.
Lyon at JBU women^6:05 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Springdale Har-Ber at Siloam Springs^6:30 p.m.
Nov. 27
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (EXHIBITION)
JBU men at Missouri Southern State^TBA
