Siloam Springs resident offers art to the general public





Art has always been a luxury for the affluent. Eryn Ausherman aims to change that.

Ausherman opened Broken Vessels on Oct. 2 as a place to offer art to those who are not in a position to experience art, she said.

"My mission is to make art available and affordable for people in need in Northwest Arkansas," Ausherman said.

Growing up in the mission

Ausherman lived in the Siloam Springs area since she was eight years old, she said. Growing up at Cookson Hills in Kansas, Okla., Ausherman's family served as a house family, which took in at-risk kids, Ausherman said.

"They came from backgrounds of abuse, depression or their parents were in jail," Ausherman said.

As she continued to grow up, Ausherman began to attract other kids whom many would consider broken, she said.

"My mother always observed that I attract broken people," Ausherman said. "I got connected with several teenagers who have Asperger's."

Along with children with Asperger's, Ausherman also connected with kids who had suffered abusive trauma and had very broken backgrounds, she said.

For Ausherman those are just some of the people she wants to help, she said. Ausherman said God gave her a gift of offering comfort and empathy and she chooses to use that gift rather than hoarding it.

Ausherman sees helping those who are broken as her calling from God, she said. Connecting with these groups of kids allowed her to empathize with them, Ausherman said. Now Ausherman hopes to apply that same empathy towards her students at Broken Vessels, she said.

"We are all broken vessels despite where we come from," Ausherman said.

Opening her studio

Ausherman did not have formal art lessons, she said. After taking an eight-week course, Ausherman felt called to pursue a career in art, she said. After working at New Life Ranch the previous year, Ausherman took time to rest and figure out her next step, she said.

She connected with Main Street Siloam Springs Executive Director Stacy Morris who helped and mentored her, Ausherman said.

At first, Ausherman couldn't find a place to rent. Then Glo Hair Lounge moved out of their suite at 116 S. Broadway and Ausherman moved in, she said.

Ausherman wasn't sure if she would be able to make it, but so far she has classes booked all the way to March, she said.

The future of Broken Vessels

Ausherman has been considering the future of her studio, she said.

"My goal, in the beginning, was to be a small studio but that may not be feasible," Ausherman said.

The plan initially was to open a hole-in-the-wall studio because she is not a fan of commercial things, Ausherman said.

Long-term goals involve staying downtown and growing her space where other artists could come and work in their mediums, Ausherman said. She wants to add more art like baskets and weaving, Ausherman said she wants to keep it organic.

Another goal, Ausherman has is to maybe hire someone who has a degree in art therapy, she said. Ausherman wants to help people that are small to have a presence, she said.

Ausherman said at the end of the day, God stole the show and placed her where she needed to be.

"I am very thankful for the place I am in and the blessings that I received," Ausherman said.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Eryn Ausherman, the owner of Broken Vessels hands out candy to a trick or treater during the downtown trick or treating event held on Oct. 29.



