Wilkie signs with Ouachita Baptist softball

by Graham Thomas | November 17, 2021 at 5:16 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs High School student Kennedy Wilkie signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play softball at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia. Pictured are (from left) mother Elaina Wilkie, Kennedy Wilkie, brother Logan Wilkie and father Tony Wilkie.

Kennedy Wilkie, a senior at Siloam Springs High School, signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play softball at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.

Wilkie was recruited by the Tigers to play third base or in a utility infielder role, according to her parents, Tony and Elaina Wilkie.

The Tigers went 20-18 overall in 2021, including an 18-15 mark in the Great American Conference.

Wilkie is a member of the St. Louis Chaos travel ball team, which she plays with in 10 to 15 tournaments a season.

