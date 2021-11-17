Wilkie signs with Ouachita Baptist softball

Kennedy Wilkie, a senior at Siloam Springs High School, signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play softball at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.

Wilkie was recruited by the Tigers to play third base or in a utility infielder role, according to her parents, Tony and Elaina Wilkie.

The Tigers went 20-18 overall in 2021, including an 18-15 mark in the Great American Conference.

Wilkie is a member of the St. Louis Chaos travel ball team, which she plays with in 10 to 15 tournaments a season.