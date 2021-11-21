Arrests and citations

Nov. 8
• Alex Leonel Garcia-Hernandez, 38, arrested in connection with attempted residential burglary -- commercial burglary; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; violation of a no contact order; criminal mischief in the first degree.
• Cody Shane Deshields, 32, arrested in connection with Arkansas board of parole absconder.
• Jonathan Ivan Chavez, 20, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Joe Frank Kelly, 47, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 9
• Adviel Bustamante, 22, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Stephen Wayne Perkins, 58, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Matthew Wayne Morris, 28, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
Nov. 10
• Taylor Kent Bullock, 30, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; careless/prohibitive driving; insurance required -- minimum coverage.
Nov. 11
• Rugina Alyse Nelligan, 60, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Brian Utley, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt; knowingly issuing worthless check.
Nov. 12
• Toni Michelle Chambers, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Bobbie Michelle Curry, 54, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine); parole violation; tampering with physical evidence; furnishing prohibited articles.
• Matthew Tristan Mahoney, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Juvenile, 16, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
Nov. 13
• William Troy Thompson, 30, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud -- non-financial identity fraud; theft of property; fleeing.
• Jimmy Munoz, 36, arrested in connection with driving or boating under the influence while underage; careless/prohibitive driving.
Nov. 14
• Reo Del Reese Riggins, 24, arrested in connection with probation violation.
• James Bradley Watkins, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear.