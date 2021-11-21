Arrests and citations

Nov. 8

• Alex Leonel Garcia-Hernandez, 38, arrested in connection with attempted residential burglary -- commercial burglary; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; violation of a no contact order; criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Cody Shane Deshields, 32, arrested in connection with Arkansas board of parole absconder.

• Jonathan Ivan Chavez, 20, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Joe Frank Kelly, 47, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 9

• Adviel Bustamante, 22, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Stephen Wayne Perkins, 58, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Matthew Wayne Morris, 28, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Nov. 10

• Taylor Kent Bullock, 30, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; careless/prohibitive driving; insurance required -- minimum coverage.

Nov. 11

• Rugina Alyse Nelligan, 60, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Brian Utley, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt; knowingly issuing worthless check.

Nov. 12

• Toni Michelle Chambers, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Bobbie Michelle Curry, 54, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine); parole violation; tampering with physical evidence; furnishing prohibited articles.

• Matthew Tristan Mahoney, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Juvenile, 16, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

Nov. 13

• William Troy Thompson, 30, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud -- non-financial identity fraud; theft of property; fleeing.

• Jimmy Munoz, 36, arrested in connection with driving or boating under the influence while underage; careless/prohibitive driving.

Nov. 14

• Reo Del Reese Riggins, 24, arrested in connection with probation violation.

• James Bradley Watkins, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear.