City directors hear ordinance to reapportion Siloam Springs wards

City directors heard the first reading of Ordinance 21-24 regarding a ward reapportionment plan.

City staff presented the ordinance because Arkansas code requires that every time there is a census, the city has to look at reapportioning the wards due to population, according to City Administrator Phillip Patterson.

"Based on the current population, there is a deviation of just over 14 percent in Wards 1 and 3," Patterson said.

Patterson said the city has historically used the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission to look at census tracts to propose amendments to the wards. The commission presented the city with two different plans to propose changes between Wards 2 and 3, Patterson said.

Plan 1 has a deviation of just under seven percent, and the second plan has a variation of about nine percent, Patterson said. Staff recommends the city go with Plan 1, Patterson said.

Patterson said the difference between the two plans is that Main Street bounds to the north, Jefferson Street to the south and Mount Olive Street to the west. In Plan 1, that area is in Ward 2, and in Plan 2, it is in Ward 3, Patterson said.

"Based on the fact that the way the courts have typically looked at reapportionment of the election districts, we feel like Plan Number 1 provides more coverage because there has less deviation of population," Patterson said. "From a public standpoint, it squares off the wards a little cleaner and easier."

A few city directors weighed in on the ordinance. Director Marla Sappington asked Patterson whether the city or the commission initiated the plan. Patterson told her the commission created the drawings.

Director David Allen asked how long the city has learned the census numbers? Patterson said maybe three months at the most.

Allen asked Patterson why a public meeting was not held so the public could give input. Patterson said this was his first time with ward reapportionment and that the three readings of the ordinance would be the time for public input.

Patterson also said staff would be happy to take this to the public if the board wished it. Director Brad Burns said he also preferred Plan 1.

Burns said he laments the loss of the eastern half of Ward 2 but noted as a proponent of change; he couldn't stomp his foot when presented with change.

City Directors also approved and heard the following items:

Presentations

• Introduction of new firefighters/EMTs Zachery Bailey; Dalton Sharp; Caleb Lloyd and Josiah Sewell.

• Proposed city flag design by Jerry Cavness.

Public Input

• Comments from James McQuirk concerning the possible purchase by the city of a four-door power-stoked diesel truck and McQuirk's opposition to the raising of utility rates.

Consent Agenda

• Workshop minutes for the Nov. 2 workshop.

• Regular meeting minutes for the Nov. 2 city board meeting.

• Appointment of David Glass to the Arkansas Public Education Facilities Board.

• Benton County 2021 Certificate of Assessment for the millage rollback.

• Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for 1299 Brashears Rd.

Contracts

• Contract for a storm pipe for Simon Sager Phase IV from Scurlock Industries for $188,394.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 21-23 concerning adjusting scheduled utility rate increases for 2022-2027 on its second reading.

Staff reports

• Purchasing regulations review.

• Zoning presentation.

• Administrator's report.