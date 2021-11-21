Colcord's season ends with loss at Pawhuska

The Colcord Hornets' season came to an end Friday with a 53-29 loss at Pawhuska in the second round of the Oklahoma Class A playoffs.

The Hornets' season ends with a 9-3 record overall.

The Hornets opened up the game with an 8-0 lead after a pick six by Marcello Garcia and Colcord scored the two-point conversion.

Pawhuska, however, reeled off 43 straight points to go up 43-8 at halftime.

"We really just couldn't get anything going the rest of the half," said head coach Austin Martin.

Stormy Odle, Trey Duncan and Stone Mayberry each scored touchdowns in the second half for Colcord.