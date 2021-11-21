JBU women score quick against Friends

The No. 6 John Brown University women's soccer team scored a pair of early goals and went into cruise control in a 2-0 defeat of Friends (Kan.) on Thursday evening at Alumni Field in the NAIA National Championships Opening Round semifinals.

With the win, the Golden Eagles (18-1-0) advanced to the Opening Round finals against Cumberlands (Ky.). Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles found the scoreboard first in JBU's quickest goal of the season. Senior Megan Hutto headed her eighth goal off a nice passing play to collect her fourth-game winner on the year. Freshman Renny Buchanan began the play with a long cross from the right flank, and after failed Falcon clear, senior Alair Love returned the volley back into the middle of the box where Hutto was left unmarked for an easy header a quick 1-0 John Brown lead just 3 minutes, 33 seconds into the match.

John Brown doubled its lead off a broken corner kick play that finished with freshman Kaelyn Mole clipping a shot with the outside of her right foot from the top of the box over Friends keeper Maria Smyth to post her second goal of the season. Senior Vanessa Reynoso served the ball in before sophomore Ryan Winingham's attempt to redirect the service with her head was blocked by a Falcon defender, popping the ball out to Mole at the top of the 18.

Boasting a 9-0 shooting advantage in the first half, the Golden Eagles emptied the bench as head coach Kathleen Paulsen was able to go 10 deep into the reserves.

Friends (11-6-3) nearly pulled within one when Keily Larosee's shot in the box off a corner service was cleared off the line by sophomore Aniyah Gibbs, preserving senior Caitlyn Logan's ninth shutout of the season. Logan made one other save in the second half.

John Brown finished the night with a 16-5 shooting advantage and an 8-2 edge in corner kick chances.