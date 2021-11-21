New members

Photo submitted Siloam Springs Republican Women celebrated another successful year at their gala membership tea in the home of Cathi Coleman of Siloam Springs on Sunday, November 14. Special guests & club officers are (l to r) Dianna Lankford, President Benton County Republican Women & Vice-Chair. of 3rd Congressional District; Robin Lundstrum, State Representative District 87; Christy Barnett, VP of SSRW; Susan Gessler, 3rd District Director of the Republican Party of Arkansas; Mindy McAlindon, Arkansas National Committee Woman; Sharon Lloyd, First VP of Arkansas Federation of Republican Women; Felice Barrett, Arkansas 3rd District Director; Delia Haak, State Representative District 91; Caroline Geer, President SSRW (back row) Amy Brooker, Secretary SSRW & Sharon Stuthard, Past President Arkansas Federation Republican Women

Photo submitted Siloam Springs Republican Women celebrated another successful year at their gala membership tea in the home of Cathi Coleman of Siloam Springs on Sunday, November 14. Special guests & club officers are (l to r) Dianna Lankford, President Benton County Republican Women & Vice-Chair. of 3rd Congressional District; Robin Lundstrum, State Representative District 87; Christy Barnett, VP of SSRW; Susan Gessler, 3rd District Director of the Republican Party of Arkansas; Mindy McAlindon, Arkansas National Committee Woman; Sharon Lloyd, First VP of Arkansas Federation of Republican Women; Felice Barrett, Arkansas 3rd District Director; Delia Haak, State Representative District 91; Caroline Geer, President SSRW (back row) Amy Brooker, Secretary SSRW & Sharon Stuthard, Past President Arkansas Federation Republican Women

Photo submitted Siloam Springs Republican Women celebrated another successful year at their gala membership tea in the home of Cathi Coleman of Siloam Springs on Sunday, November 14. Special guests & club officers are (l to r) Dianna Lankford, President Benton County Republican Women & Vice-Chair. of 3rd Congressional District; Robin Lundstrum, State Representative District 87; Christy Barnett, VP of SSRW; Susan Gessler, 3rd District Director of the Republican Party of Arkansas; Mindy McAlindon, Arkansas National Committee Woman; Sharon Lloyd, First VP of Arkansas Federation of Republican Women; Felice Barrett, Arkansas 3rd District Director; Delia Haak, State Representative District 91; Caroline Geer, President SSRW (back row) Amy Brooker, Secretary SSRW & Sharon Stuthard, Past President Arkansas Federation Republican Women