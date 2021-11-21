Obituaries for Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021

Dorothy Ellen DaHill

Dorothy Ellen DaHill, 77, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Nov. 17, 2021.

She was born Feb. 24, 1944, in Racine, Wis., to Raymond Wade and Bessie Shipman. She was a member of Turning Point Fellowship Church and worked in security for Peterson Farms.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Don, and three brothers.

She is survived by three sons, John Harcus and wife Linda, of Hazeville, Kan.; Daniel Harcus, of Siloam Springs; and James Harcus and wife Brenda, of Gentry, Ark.; one daughter, Linda Flatt and husband Thomas, of Siloam Springs; three step sons, Michael Wayne DaHill of Dallas, Ga., Don Dahill of Calif., and Jerry DaHill of Dallas, Ga.; one step daughter, Shari Chase of Dallas, Ga.; one brother, Clint Klarr, of Missouri; 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home, in Siloam Springs. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home.

Bonifacio Isidro Figueroa

Bonifacio Isidro Figueroa Chaves, 63, died Nov. 16, 2021, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born in La Galera Cuauhtemo, Mexico, on May 14, 1958, to Filiberto and Valeria (Chaves Chaves) Figueroa Quiros.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Manuel Figueroa.

He is survived by his wife, Luz Elena Gomez Altamirano; sister, Dominga Figueroa of Chihuahua, Mexico; sons, Juan Isidro and wife Alejandra Figueroa of Siloam Springs; Pedro Figueroa Gomez of Colcord, Okla., Lorenzo and his wife Edith Figueroa Gomez of Colcord; daughter, Luz Elena Figueroa of Siloam Springs; several grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home. Pastor Jerry Sadler will be officiating.

Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery.

Thomas Daniel Leadabrand

Thomas Daniel Leadabrand, 78, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas passed away peacefully Monday, November 15, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his family.

Tom was born July 26, 1943 in Oak Park, Illinois to Joseph Albright Leadabrand and Mabel Elizabeth Story. He was a graduate of Wheaton High School, and soon after left home to attend the University of Colorado-Boulder. While there, he enlisted in the United States Army, jumping out of airplanes as part of the 101st Airborne. After 3 years, he was honorably discharged, and returned to Boulder to complete his Bachelor's of History in 1968. For a few years, he taught high school history, government, and economics by day and attended Denver University Law School by night, obtaining his Juris Doctor in 1972. On March 10, 1973, he married Donna Hunt Leadabrand. From this union, the two of them would start a family and begin to serve in their church and local community. Tom had various achievements throughout his professional career. He started his own law practice, served as a Lakewood City Councilman, and later would serve as a Deputy District Attorney of Jefferson County, CO for 23 years. He continued as a guest teacher at various times throughout his career and taught Sunday School classes from time to time. He also spent many years as a volunteer posseman, wrangler, and chaperone when his children were involved in Westernaires, a Colorado horse-riding organization. After moving to Arkansas in 2010, Tom served one term as a J.P. for the Benton County Quorum Court. Of all his accomplishments, his family was his most cherished. He loved his wife, kids, and grandkids. He could always make them laugh (or groan) with his "dad jokes" and surprise them with treasure hunts, treats from the ice cream truck, and water balloon fights. Not only did he care highly for his family, he also was generous to many others. While all these things may be interesting or admirable, the most important thing about Tom's life was that he put his faith and trust in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and spoke frequently to his family and others about God's grace and about giving God glory.

He is survived by his wife, Donna of the home; 2 daughters, Tasha Jones and husband Scott of Siloam Springs, AR; Tami Jones and husband, Aaron of Springdale, AR; 1 son, Tom J. Leadabrand and wife, Mary of Witter, AR; 3 brothers, Stephen Leadabrand and wife Denese of Irving, TX; David Leadabrand of Irving, TX, and John Leadabrand of East Port, MI; 10 grandchildren, all of NW Arkansas (1 attending college out of state); and many other loved ones.

The graveside service for Tom will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, November 22, 2021, at Oak Hill Cemetery of Siloam Springs, AR. Dr. Joe Jones will officiate the service. A gathering of family and friends will be held after the service in the Community Christian Fellowship gymnasium of Siloam Springs, AR, from 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tom's memory to one of these organizations: Mexican Gospel Mission International, Gideons International, or Arkansas Family Council.

The arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, AR.

Roy Kenneth Pogue

Roy Kenneth Pogue, 94, of Sulphur Springs, Ark., died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at his home.

He was born Nov. 30, 1926, in Lincoln, Mo., to William Thomas Pogue and Minnie Enkeya Pogue.

He worked for Simmons Foods at night and built fences during the day before retiring at 80. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Pogue; one son, William Lee Pogue and one daughter, Shirley Jean Simmons.

He is survived by one son Willis Pogue and wife Uldean on Evansville, Ark.; one daughter, Alice Marie Worster of Meridian, Idaho; one stepson, Donald McBride of Sulphur Springs; two stepdaughters, Mary McBride and Dixie Wilson both of Sulphur Springs; two sisters, Betty Humphry and Clara Irwin; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Butler's Creek Cemetery near Sulphur Springs with Pastor David Barber officiating

The arrangements are entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, AR.

Jerry LR Van Dyke

Jeffrey LR Van Dyke, 51, of Wesley, Ark., died Nov. 14, 2021.

He was born in Elgin, Ill., on Aug. 20, 1970, to Lonnie and Elizabeth (Bullion) Van Dyke.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth (Bullion) Holloway.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Van Dyke; father, Lonnie and wife Georgia Van Dyke of Eufaula, Okla.; brothers, John Van Dyke of Henryetta, Okla., Kevin and wife Shelia Browers of Gentry, Ark.; sister Bambi and husband Wesley Potter of Colcord, Okla.; and nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark., with Bill Anderson officiating. Burial followed at Gentry Cemetery.

