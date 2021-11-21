Panthers drop season opener at Bentonville West

The Siloam Springs boys basketball team dropped its season opener last Tuesday to Bentonville West 66-51 at Wolverine Arena in Centerton.

West led 21-20 after the first quarter and pulled ahead 39-28 at halftime after outscoring the Panthers 18-8 in the second quarter.

Another 18-8 advantage in the third quarter gave West a 57-36 lead going into the fourth.

"They're big fast and very athletic at every position," Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart said of West. "They shoot it really well and pressured us really well. We probably had 20 turnovers. Good news is we've got a lot of stuff to work on and improve."

Josh Stewart led the Panthers with 20 points, while Dalton Newman had 12, Carter Winesburg eight, Nate Vachon six, Jedi Hunter and Nate Hawbaker each with two and Jackson Spence one.

Tucker Anderson led West with 20 points, while Tucker Bowman had 15 and Riley Buccino 12.

Siloam Springs is back in action this Tuesday at home against Springdale Har-Ber.