Siloam Springs teams fall in second round of Panther Classic

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys lost 54-22 to Greenwood on Wednesday in the second round of the Panther Classic at Siloam Springs High School.

Greenwood led 18-4 after the first quarter and 30-8 at halftime. The Bulldogs pulled ahead 40-14 going into the fourth quarter.

Jackson Still led the Panthers (1-1) with eight points, while Gio Flores had five, Dane Marlatt three and Braydon Snyder, Mikey McKinley, and Noah Ship each with two.

Siloam Springs was scheduled to play Springdale George on Saturday in the third place game. Results were not available at presstime.

The Panthers are back in action at home Nov. 29 against Rogers Heritage.

Ninth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls were defeated 47-23 in the second round of the Panther Classic on Wednesday.

Valley Springs led 17-4 after the first quarter and 32-10 at halftime. Valley Springs increased its lead to 42-14 going into the fourth quarter.

Aveary Speed led the Lady Panthers (1-1) with 11 points, while Ruth Hansen and Haylie Fox each had three and Emily Sears, Jasmin Labitad and Bianey Quinonez each with two.

The Lady Panthers played Springdale George on Saturday in the third place game. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is back in action at home Nov. 29 against Rogers Heritage.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys defeated Rogers Lingle 42-0 on Thursday in Rogers.

The Panthers (3-0) led 10-0 after the first quarter, 25-0 at halftime and 40-0 going into the fourth quarter.

Eli Mann led the Panthers with nine points, while Stewart Schwaninger and Jayden Hooten each had five, AJ Moore, Bennett Naustvik, Evan Allen and Tristan Anglin each with four, Crew Webb three and Samuel Avery and Max Carter each with two.

On Wednesday, the eighth-grade boys won at Decatur 52-19.

The Panthers led 11-8 after the first quarter and 24-19 at halftime before shutting out Decatur for the entire second half.

Webb led the Panthers with 11 points, while Schwaninger had eight, Allen and Hooten each with five, Jack O'Brien four, Jaxon Lashley and Layne Mason each with three; Moore, Micah Andrus, Carter, Chance Cunningham, Spencer Rostoni and Anglin each with two, and Corbett Stephenson with one.

The eighth-grade boys are back in action Dec. 6 against Bentonville Washington.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls picked up their first win of the season Thursday 37-31 at Rogers Lingle.

The Lady Panthers (1-1) led 9-5 after the first quarter and 20-19 at halftime before taking a 30-23 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Jadyn O'Brien led the Lady Panthers with 15 points, while Norah Perkins had eight, Cenzie Johnson and Reagan Bishop each with five and Natalie Perez with four.

The Lady Panthers are back in action Dec. 6 at Bentonville Washington.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys improved to 3-0 on Thursday with a 40-7 win at Rogers Lingle.

The Panthers led 12-1 after the first quarter, 24-1 at halftime and 36-3 going into the fourth quarter.

Brady Addington led with 15 points, while Gavin Kooistra had eight, Ryan Shipp seven, Kaden Dunn six, Brock Ellingson two and Christopher Gunter two.

The seventh-grade boys also defeated Gentry 35-15 on Wednesday.

The seventh-grade boys are back in action Dec. 6 at home against Bentonville Washington.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls improved to 3-0 with a 38-7 win at Rogers Lingle on Thursday.

The Lady Panthers led 9-1 after the first quarter and 26-3 at halftime. Siloam Springs led 34-7 going into the fourth quarter.

Morgan Jones led the Lady Panthers with 16 points, while Erika Ellis had 10, Audrey DeShane eight, Hope Nam and Lilli Cox each with two.

The seventh-grade girls defeated Gentry 12-7 on Wednesday.

The Lady Panthers led 3-2 after the first quarter and 8-5 at halftime. The Lady Panthers took a 12-7 lead into the fourth quarter where neither team scored.

Jones led Siloam Springs with four points, while Ellis and Landry Ladner each had three and Cox two.

The Lady Panthers return to the court Dec. 6 at Bentonville Washington.