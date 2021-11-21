West Siloam Springs passes resolution for special election on Feb. 8

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- The board of trustees for the town approved Resolution 2021-11-01 calling for a special election to be held Feb. 8, 2022.

Trustees passed the resolution in a vote of 4-0, with Trustee Sam Byers absent. According to a copy of the resolution, the special election will elect a new town clerk and trustee nominated from Ward 4.

Current Ward 4 Trustee Sandra Parsons said she would not run for the seat, citing other commitments.

Parsons was appointed as a Trustee in April following the resignation of former Mayor and Ward 4 Trustee Elaine Carr. Parsons will stay on as a trustee until the election, said Mayor/Municipal Authority Chair Rhonda Wise.

Under Oklahoma law, any trustee appointed is required to run for their position the following year. The resolution states that the elected trustee and town clerk will fill the remainder of the unexpired terms set to expire in 2025.

Town/Municipal Authority Attorney Bryce Harp said since the election will be county-wide. West Siloam Springs will share the cost with other cities and towns in Delaware County, holding an election in February.

The filing period for the election will be Dec. 6-8, and West Siloam Springs will need to publish an announcement in the newspaper concerning the election 10 days before the election, Harp said.

The board of trustees and municipal authority heard and voted on the following items:

• Board of Trustees and Municipal Authority meeting minutes for the special meeting held on Nov. 2.

• Reports from town officials: Kris Kirk, CPA; Police Chief Larry Barnett; Code Enforcement Waylon Chandler; planning and zoning commission represented by Chandler; Wise; Harp and Gary Fain, director of public works.

• Approving October purchase orders: General PO #s 34696 through 34764 for a total of $165,327; EMS PO #133 for a total of $20,060; Park PO #8 for $30; Tribal PO #2 for a total of $450.

• Approving Resolution 2021-11-02 which establishes a policy against harassment and discrimination for officers, employees of the town and municipal authority of West Siloam Springs.

• Approving Ordinance 21-11-01 concerning adding standards for R.V. Parks to the West Siloam Springs Code of Ordinances.

• Approving an emergency clause for Ordinance 21-11-01, making the ordinance effective immediately upon publication according to 11 O.S. §§ 14-103, 14-107.

• Approving a Consent to Annexation Release and Restrictive Covenant with Linda Wade regarding the property of 7664 Cedar Drive, Colcord, Oklahoma; notice of public hearing on intent to annex said property and if such notice is approved to set a time and date for a public hearing on intent to annex and to order that the notice of public hearing on intent to annex be posted at town hall and published in the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader newspaper.

• Taking no action on applying for coronavirus relief funds under the American Rescue Plan Act.

• Approving an updated zoning map, ward map and corporate limits map for the Town of West Siloam Springs.

• Tabling a discussion and possible action concerning the request of Robert Berrios, owner of the RV Park on U.S. Highway 59, called Berrios Properties RV Park to split the cost of connection 19-20 R.V. units to the town sewer system and whether each unit should have individual meters.

• Approving a Turkey Bonus for $75 for supervisors, department heads, and full-time employees of West Siloam Springs' town and municipal authority. The Turkey Bonus was delivered on Wednesday.

• Approving a Holiday Appreciation for $300 for supervisors, department heads, and full-time employees of West Siloam Springs' town and municipal authority. The Holiday Appreciation will be delivered on the first pay period of December.

• Approving the appointment of Fain to the South Delaware County Rural Water Association board.

• Approving the appointment of Fain to the Park Plan Advisory Committee.

• Approving a motion to buy mulch for improvements to Cedar Park not to exceed $6,000.

• Approving October purchase orders for the municipal authority: Water P.O. #s 12201-12233 for a total of $49,795; Street P.O. #s 1637-1640 for $5,595; Meter P.O. # 720 for a total of $87.

• Approving Fain to search for bids for fencing and labor to close the Cedar Park area.