DaySpring holds final warehouse sale of the year this weekend

DaySpring recently held its first warehouse sale since the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

The sale is usually held during the weekend before Thanksgiving, but due to the pandemic DaySpring held its sale for the first three weekends of November, according to Brenda Turner, vice president of communications and administration.

In order to maintain social distancing, DaySpring staff restricted the sale's occupancy to 100 people at a time. During the three weekends of the sale there were more than 4,000 people who came from different parts of the country to purchase the cards, calendars and gifts, Turner said.

Tickets for to enter the sale were sold in tiers of $5, $10 and $20. Customers received a door prize of equal value to the price of the ticket purchased, Turner said.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Manna Center, Turner said. She did not disclose exactly how much would be donated, but said each year DaySpring chooses a charity to benefit and this year it is the Manna Center.

This year's sale included more than 1,500 items marked down from 50 to 95 percent, Turner said. Prices ranged from 50 cents to $30, Turner said.

Popular products during the sale included cards, calendars, planners and home decor items, according Sherri Brooker, the sale's organizer. Brooker said another popular items was a charcuterie which is a wooden tray.

Brooker said people travel from regional states like Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Kansas Louisiana and Kansas, Brooker said. Tour companies added the DaySpring sale as stop on their way to other places such as Branson, Turner said.

The city of Siloam Springs also benefits from the larger economic tourism impact as the shoppers visit local restaurants and other businesses while in town. Brooker said some shoppers even spent the night in town.