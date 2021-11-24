Sign in
Garden Club decorates gazebo

by Graham Thomas | November 24, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted The Primavera Garden Club decorated the Gazebo in downtown Siloam Springs on Nov. 13. This is an annual event from the club to the City of Siloam Springs. The club &quot;wishes you best wishes for the upcoming Christmas Season. Please enjoy taking your family photos at this beautiful landmark in Siloam Springs.&quot;

