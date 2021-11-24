Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

Dorothy Ellen DaHill

Dorothy Ellen DaHill, 77, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Nov. 17, 2021.

She was born on Feb. 24, 1944, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Raymond Wade and Bessie Shipman.

She was a member of Turning Point Fellowship Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Don; her grandson, Zachariah; two brothers, Frederick and David Klarr; one step-son, Harry DaHill; one step-daughter, Marjorie Smith; and one daughter-in-law, Angela Harcus.

She is survived by three sons, John Harcus and wife Linda, of Haysville, Kan., Daniel Harcus, of Siloam Springs, and James Harcus and wife Brenda, of Gentry, Ark.; one daughter, Linda Flatt and husband Thomas, of Siloam Springs; three step sons, Michael DaHill of California, Don DaHill of California, and Jerry DaHill of Georgia; one step daughter, Shari Chase of Georgia; one brother, Clint Klarr, of Missouri; 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home, in Siloam Springs.

Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home.

Louise Harrison

Louise Harrison, 81, of Watts, Okla., died Nov. 21, 2021, at Springdale Health and Rehab.

She was born Nov. 15, 1940, in Gravette, Ark., to Elmer Harrison and Lessie Jewel Nance Harrison.

She was a skill worker for Balder Electric, and a member of New Life Church in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother J.B. Harrison; and sisters, Dorothy Norris and Margaret Ward.

She is survived by her sons, Charles Delvin Stephens, Tim Stephens, Owen Lee Stephens and Joe Hammer, all of Watts; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, William Harrison, of West Siloam Springs; Frankie Harrison, of Springdale, Ark.; Larry Harrison, of West Siloam Springs; sisters, Lillian Harrison, of Springdale and Bernice Hill, of Siloam Springs and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Bell Cemetery in Watts.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Lula Ellen Hess

Lula Ellen Hess, 95 of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died November 16, 2021, at Siloam Springs Nursing Home. She was born July 28, 1926, in Leach, Oklahoma to Robert Earl Coppedge and Mami Elena Ellen Mahan. Lula lived most of her life in NE Oklahoma and NW Arkansas. Like so many of her generation, life wasn't always easy. She learned to work and like to at an early age. She wasn't afraid to try any job or task. She loved to crochet, cook and take something needing attention, like an older house or furniture, and make them look new. But her passion was taking care of her family, making sure they knew they were loved and provided for. In her early 50's she stopped working outside of the home and devoted all her time to taking care of others for the next 40 years, always putting others before herself even in her final days. You could always call mom, grandma, granny, Lula with any problem and she would be there. Never judging, always loving and helping. Her passing leaves a void that we can only fill with all the memories and love she left us with. For the last year she would sometimes say "take me home, this isn't my home". She knew there was something special waiting for her. She is home now. She is with the lord and all her family and friends that have passed. She is happy, at peace and can't wait to greet the rest of us. God bless her.

She is preceded in death by parents; husband James D. Hess (Pop); brothers, Roy, Edward, Edgar Lee, Floyd, Delano, and Robert; sisters, Stella, Velma, Jewel, Norma, and Bonnie; grandson, Jamie Mundy.

Lula is survived by daughter, Sue Cox of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; son, Bill Staggs and wife Sandy of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; sisters, Gladys Jones of Owasso, Oklahoma, and Francis Fell of Kansas, Oklahoma; brother Lloyd Coppedge of Tahlequah, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Duane Silvey and wife Melanie of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Mike Silvey of West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma, Tara Silvey and husband Isaic of Orlando, Florida, Alisha Staggs Ross and husband Mitchell of Bentonville, Arkansas, Billy Jack Staggs II of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; and five great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.

Graveside services were 3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. A viewing for her family and close friends was held 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Brenda Gail Morgan

Brenda Gail Morgan, 69, died Nov. 18, 2021, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born July 3, 1952, in Bartlesville, Okla., to Roy and Eva (Sanders) Wynn.

She obtained her nursing degree and loved animals, especially horses.

She is preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her mother, Eva Brookshire; brother Tony and wife Sue Brookshire of Siloam Springs; son, Jimmy McClelland of Siloam Springs; daughters, Michelle Rogers of Tulsa, Okla., and Regina McClelland of Siloam Springs; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date.

Services will be held at a later date.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.

Dean A. Wincapaw

Dean A. Wincapaw, 73, of West Siloam Springs, Okla., died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the VA Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born March 12, 1948, in Janesville, Wisc., to Lloyd Wincapaw and Margaret Clarke-Wincapaw.

He married Nancy Metzger-Wincapaw on May 20, 1989, in Siloam Springs, Ark. They shared a loving 32 years together. He served honorably for the United States Marine Corps.

He is survived by two brothers: Terry Wincapaw of Rockford, Ill., and Tim Wincapaw of Oklahoma City, Okla.; a sister, Trisha Foster of California; son, Troy Wincapaw of Florida; three daughters, Alicia Gibson of Florida, Michelle Delgado of Arizona and Robin Tucker of Gentry, Ark.; one stepson, James Clark; and many other loved ones.

A memorial service is not scheduled.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., is in charge of the arrangements.