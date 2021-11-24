Ninth-grade teams drop finals games at Panther Classic

34th annual Panther Classic
Nov. 15-20
Siloam Springs High School
Girls Gray
Monday, Nov. 15
Game 1: Valley Springs 59, Springdale Southwest 12
Game 2: Siloam Springs 44, Lifeway Christian 10
Game 3: Fayetteville White 45, Huntsville 29
Game 4: Springdale George 38, Prairie Grove 22
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Game 5: Valley Springs 47, Siloam Springs 23
Game 6: Fayetteville White 52, Springdale George 30
Game 7: Springdale Southwest 39, Lifeway Christian 34
Game 8: Huntsville 36, Prairie Grove 25
Saturday, Nov. 20
Consolation: Huntsville 42, Springdale Southwest 11
Third Place: Springdale George 32, Siloam Springs 25
Championship: Valley Springs 47, Fayetteville White 38
Girls Maroon
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Game 1: Springdale Central 43, Providence Academy 27
Game 2: Farmington 55, Van Buren 32
Game 3: Rogers 32, Fort Smith Southside 12
Game 4: Stilwell, Okla. 37, Springdale Lakeside 33
Thursday, Nov. 18
Game 5: Springdale Central 44, Farmington 40
Game 6: Stilwell, Okla. 25, Rogers 23
Game 7: Van Buren 46, Providence Acadmey 28
Game 8: Springdale Lakeside 49, Fort Smith Southside 7
Saturday, Nov. 20
Consolation: Van Buren 43, Springdale Lakeside 36
Third Place: Farmington 50, Rogers 11
Championship: Springdale Central 37, Stillwell, Okla. 25
Boys Gray
Monday, Nov. 15
Game 1: Greenwood 43, Springdale Southwest 29
Game 2: Siloam Springs 49, Westville, Okla. 27
Game 3: Fayetteville White 57, Huntsville 36
Game 4: Springdale Georege 39, Prairie Grove 27
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Game 5: Greenwood 54, Siloam Springs 22
Game 6. Fayetteville White 63, Springdale George 51
Game 7: Springdale Southwest 45, Westville, Okla. 28
Game 8: Huntsville 37, Prairie Grove 31
Saturday, Nov. 20
Consolation: Springdale Southwest 39, Huntsville 33
Third Place: Springdale George 44, Siloam Springs 37
Championship: Fayetteville White 40, Greenwood 22
Boys Maroon
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Game 1: Springdale Central 49, Providence Academy 30
Game 2: Farmington 45, Van Buren 39
Game 3: Rogers 55, Fort Smith Southside 29
Game 4: Springdale Lakeside 41, Stilwell, Okla. 27
Thursday, Nov. 18
Game 5: Springdale Central 64, Farmington 43
Game 6: Springdale Lakeside 37, Rogers 32
Game 7: Van Buren 62, Providence Academy 57
Game 8: Stilwell, Okla. 38, Fort Smith Southside 26
Saturday, Nov. 20
Consolation: Van Buren 35, Stilwell, Okla. 31
Third Place: Rogers 42, Farmington 35
Championship: Springdale Central 45, Springdale Lakeside 22
The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys were defeated 44-37 in the third place game of the Gray bracket at the Panther Classic on Saturday.
The Panthers (1-2) led 9-6 after the first quarter and 24-14 at halftime.
George outscored the Panthers 16-5 in the third quarter to take a 30-29 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Gio Flores led the Panthers with 17 points, while Noah Shipp had 10, Jackson Still nine and Landon Fain one.
In the Boys Gray championship, Fayetteville White defeated Greenwood 40-22, while Springdale Southwest won the consolation game over Huntsville 39-33.
Springdale Central beat Springdale Lakeside 45-22 in the Maroon Boys bracket championship, while Rogers beat Farmington 42-35 in the third place game and Van Buren topped Stilwell, Okla. 35-31 in the consolation finals.
The Siloam Springs boys return to action Monday, Nov. 29, at home against Rogers Heritage.
Ninth-grade girls
The Siloam Springs girls were defeated 32-25 by Springdale George in the third place game of the Girls Gray Bracket of the Panther Classic.
George led 7-6 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs rallied to take a 12-9 lead at halftime.
George came back and retook the lead 19-16 after three quarters.
Aveary Speed led the Lady Panthers (1-2) with 10 points, while Kaidence Prendergast had eight, Jasmin Labitad four, Andrea Reynoso two and Emily Sears one.
Valley Springs defeated Fayetteville White 47-38 in the Gray bracket championship, while Huntsville defeated Springdale Southwest 42-11 in the consolation finals.
In the Maroon bracket, Springdale Central defeated Stilwell, Okla., 37-25, while Farmington beat Rogers 50-11 in the third place game and Van Buren topped Springdale Lakeside 43-36 in the consolation finals.
The Siloam Springs girls return to action Monday, Nov. 29, at home against Rogers Heritage.