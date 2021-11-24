Ninth-grade teams drop finals games at Panther Classic

34th annual Panther Classic

Nov. 15-20

Siloam Springs High School

Girls Gray

Monday, Nov. 15

Game 1: Valley Springs 59, Springdale Southwest 12

Game 2: Siloam Springs 44, Lifeway Christian 10

Game 3: Fayetteville White 45, Huntsville 29

Game 4: Springdale George 38, Prairie Grove 22

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Game 5: Valley Springs 47, Siloam Springs 23

Game 6: Fayetteville White 52, Springdale George 30

Game 7: Springdale Southwest 39, Lifeway Christian 34

Game 8: Huntsville 36, Prairie Grove 25

Saturday, Nov. 20

Consolation: Huntsville 42, Springdale Southwest 11

Third Place: Springdale George 32, Siloam Springs 25

Championship: Valley Springs 47, Fayetteville White 38

Girls Maroon

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Game 1: Springdale Central 43, Providence Academy 27

Game 2: Farmington 55, Van Buren 32

Game 3: Rogers 32, Fort Smith Southside 12

Game 4: Stilwell, Okla. 37, Springdale Lakeside 33

Thursday, Nov. 18

Game 5: Springdale Central 44, Farmington 40

Game 6: Stilwell, Okla. 25, Rogers 23

Game 7: Van Buren 46, Providence Acadmey 28

Game 8: Springdale Lakeside 49, Fort Smith Southside 7

Saturday, Nov. 20

Consolation: Van Buren 43, Springdale Lakeside 36

Third Place: Farmington 50, Rogers 11

Championship: Springdale Central 37, Stillwell, Okla. 25

Boys Gray

Monday, Nov. 15

Game 1: Greenwood 43, Springdale Southwest 29

Game 2: Siloam Springs 49, Westville, Okla. 27

Game 3: Fayetteville White 57, Huntsville 36

Game 4: Springdale Georege 39, Prairie Grove 27

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Game 5: Greenwood 54, Siloam Springs 22

Game 6. Fayetteville White 63, Springdale George 51

Game 7: Springdale Southwest 45, Westville, Okla. 28

Game 8: Huntsville 37, Prairie Grove 31

Saturday, Nov. 20

Consolation: Springdale Southwest 39, Huntsville 33

Third Place: Springdale George 44, Siloam Springs 37

Championship: Fayetteville White 40, Greenwood 22

Boys Maroon

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Game 1: Springdale Central 49, Providence Academy 30

Game 2: Farmington 45, Van Buren 39

Game 3: Rogers 55, Fort Smith Southside 29

Game 4: Springdale Lakeside 41, Stilwell, Okla. 27

Thursday, Nov. 18

Game 5: Springdale Central 64, Farmington 43

Game 6: Springdale Lakeside 37, Rogers 32

Game 7: Van Buren 62, Providence Academy 57

Game 8: Stilwell, Okla. 38, Fort Smith Southside 26

Saturday, Nov. 20

Consolation: Van Buren 35, Stilwell, Okla. 31

Third Place: Rogers 42, Farmington 35

Championship: Springdale Central 45, Springdale Lakeside 22

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys were defeated 44-37 in the third place game of the Gray bracket at the Panther Classic on Saturday.

The Panthers (1-2) led 9-6 after the first quarter and 24-14 at halftime.

George outscored the Panthers 16-5 in the third quarter to take a 30-29 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Gio Flores led the Panthers with 17 points, while Noah Shipp had 10, Jackson Still nine and Landon Fain one.

In the Boys Gray championship, Fayetteville White defeated Greenwood 40-22, while Springdale Southwest won the consolation game over Huntsville 39-33.

Springdale Central beat Springdale Lakeside 45-22 in the Maroon Boys bracket championship, while Rogers beat Farmington 42-35 in the third place game and Van Buren topped Stilwell, Okla. 35-31 in the consolation finals.

The Siloam Springs boys return to action Monday, Nov. 29, at home against Rogers Heritage.

Ninth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs girls were defeated 32-25 by Springdale George in the third place game of the Girls Gray Bracket of the Panther Classic.

George led 7-6 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs rallied to take a 12-9 lead at halftime.

George came back and retook the lead 19-16 after three quarters.

Aveary Speed led the Lady Panthers (1-2) with 10 points, while Kaidence Prendergast had eight, Jasmin Labitad four, Andrea Reynoso two and Emily Sears one.

Valley Springs defeated Fayetteville White 47-38 in the Gray bracket championship, while Huntsville defeated Springdale Southwest 42-11 in the consolation finals.

In the Maroon bracket, Springdale Central defeated Stilwell, Okla., 37-25, while Farmington beat Rogers 50-11 in the third place game and Van Buren topped Springdale Lakeside 43-36 in the consolation finals.

The Siloam Springs girls return to action Monday, Nov. 29, at home against Rogers Heritage.