Picks of the Week

This week's games
Missouri at Arkansas
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
Alabama at Auburn
Ole Miss at Mississippi State
Ohio State at Michigan
Las Vegas at Dallas
Tennessee at New England
LA Rams at Green Bay
Philadelphia at NY Giants
Graham Thomas
Herald-Leader
Last week: 6-3
Overall: 73-43
Missouri
Oklahoma State
Auburn
Mississippi State
Michigan
Dallas
New England
Green Bay
Philadelphia
Joe Butler
Ability Tree
Last week: 6-3
Overall: 71-45
Arkansas
Oklahoma State
Alabama
Ole Miss
Ohio State
Dallas
New England
Green Bay
Philadelphia
Don Clark
City of Siloam Springs
Last week: 6-3
Overall: 78-38
Arkansas
Oklahoma State
Alabama
Ole Miss
Michigan
Dallas
New England
Green Bay
Philadelphia
Sarah Losh
Jimmy Allen Insurance
Last week: 6-3
Overall: 71-45
Arkansas
Oklahoma
Alabama
Ole Miss
Ohio State
Dallas
New England
Green Bay
Philadelphia
Lindsey Taylor
Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce
Last week: 5-4
Overall: 62-54
Arkansas
Oklahoma
Alabama
Ole Miss
Ohio State
Dallas
New Endland
Green Bay
Philadelphia