Picks of the Week

November 24, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

This week's games

Missouri at Arkansas

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

Alabama at Auburn

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Ohio State at Michigan

Las Vegas at Dallas

Tennessee at New England

LA Rams at Green Bay

Philadelphia at NY Giants

Graham Thomas

Herald-Leader

Last week: 6-3

Overall: 73-43

Missouri

Oklahoma State

Auburn

Mississippi State

Michigan

Dallas

New England

Green Bay

Philadelphia

Joe Butler

Ability Tree

Last week: 6-3

Overall: 71-45

Arkansas

Oklahoma State

Alabama

Ole Miss

Ohio State

Dallas

New England

Green Bay

Philadelphia

Don Clark

City of Siloam Springs

Last week: 6-3

Overall: 78-38

Arkansas

Oklahoma State

Alabama

Ole Miss

Michigan

Dallas

New England

Green Bay

Philadelphia

Sarah Losh

Jimmy Allen Insurance

Last week: 6-3

Overall: 71-45

Arkansas

Oklahoma

Alabama

Ole Miss

Ohio State

Dallas

New England

Green Bay

Philadelphia

Lindsey Taylor

Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce

Last week: 5-4

Overall: 62-54

Arkansas

Oklahoma

Alabama

Ole Miss

Ohio State

Dallas

New Endland

Green Bay

Philadelphia

Print Headline: Picks of the Week

