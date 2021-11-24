SSPD promoting seat belt safety for holidays

The Siloam Springs Police Department (SSPD) is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to promote the importance of seat belt safety.

As one of the busiest holidays of the year, more drivers will be on the roads increasing the likelihood of a motor vehicle crash and both organizations want to stress seatbelt safety with this essential reminder: "Buckle up. Every Trip. Every Time," according to a press release from Capt. Derek Spicer.

"Thanksgiving is a time for celebrating gratitude with loved ones and we want to make sure our community members arrive at their Thanksgiving destinations as safely as possible," Spicer said.

In 2019, there were 279 passenger vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes across the nation during the Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 27 to Dec. 2), the release states. Of the accidents, more than half (54 percent) were unbuckled, the release states.

Nighttime proved even more deadly with 52 percent of Thanksgiving weekend crashes occurring at night, the release states.

The deaths represent needless tragedies for families across America and may have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt the release states.

"Whether you're driving 10 minutes to the Thanksgiving dinner table or 10 hours, it's critical that drivers and passengers 'Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time,'" Spicer said. "We want everyone to have a safe and happy Thanksgiving, so please make sure everyone in your vehicle is buckled before you ever turn on the car and that includes children being in the correct car seats too."

For more information about traveling safely this Thanksgiving, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/seat-belts.