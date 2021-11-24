HEALTHY LIVING: Starting your own family traditions

If you think traditions are just around the holidays, think again. Families today are busier than ever, and as a result, family time and togetherness is limited. Fortunately, by creating your own unique traditions, the time your family does have together will feel more special. Traditions give us a sense of home, belonging, and purpose. Why not begin creating your own traditions with your family tonight?

Morning

• Wake up your kids the same way each morning, perhaps with a "rise and shine," a weather report, or an "I love you."

• Listen to an audio book on tape or a family friendly CD on the way to school.

Afternoon

• Check in with your kids after school and ask about their day. If you work, this could consist of a 10-minute phone call when they get home from school.

• Plan fun after-school activities such as making a healthy snack together of playing a board game.

Evening

• Eat meals as a family at the table each night.

• Read a story together every night before bed.

Weekly or monthly activities

• Begin a family game or movie night.

• Schedule "date nights" when your children can spend one-on-one time with you. If you have multiple children, this can help everyone feel special and appreciated.

• Plan weekend outings together. Whether it's an overnight trip or day at the park, taking advantage of the weekends can create precious memories for your family.

Vacation

• Look for a certain silly or serious souvenir everywhere you go on vacation. You might decide to collect snow globes, playing cards, fun magnets, or even rocks and shells.

• If you go to the same place each year, take a picture of your family in the same spot each trip. It will be fun to look back and see how everyone has grown and changed over the years.

Give game night a go

A great way to bring the whole family together is to break out your favorite board game. Some games you might want to try include:

Young children

• Candy Land®

• Chutes and Ladders®

• School-Aged Children

• Sorry!®

• Boggle®

• Clue®

• Life®

• Scrabble®

Older children and teens

• Pictionary®

• Cranium®

• Trivial Pursuit®

Keep in mind, the idea behind family traditions like game night is to bring your family closer together.

