Arrests and citations

Nov. 15
• Jacqueline Aragon, 22, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; reckless driving.
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Omar Josue Quinonez, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeffrey David Farmer, 41, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Miguel Padilla Moralez, 40, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Colton Dean Gibson, 31, arrested in connection with forgery second degree.
• Christin Meredith Webster, 32, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; careless/prohibitive driving.
Nov. 16
• Rich Noutab Xiong, 27, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; battery in the second degree; battery in the third degree.
• Heather Marie Wynn, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Kristina Kay Whitfield, 48, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Nov. 17
Tyler Lee Pate, 23, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 18
• Clayton Lee Jones, 23, arrested in connection with harassment.
• Luis D Padilla-Cruz, 28, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; domestic battering - third degree.
• Clayton Lee Jones, 23, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 19
• Lisa Marie Baca, 44, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Meggin Letha Landsberry, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• David Ray McConnell, 53, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Joshua Dangelo Geiger, 32, arrested in connection with domestic battering - second degree.
• Jolana Dru Johnston, 55, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
Nov. 20
• Eric Wayne Hathaway, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Matthew David Bartlett, 39, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations.
Nov. 21
• Tyler Aaron Logan, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Corey Grant Wagers, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.