Arrests and citations

Nov. 15

• Jacqueline Aragon, 22, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; reckless driving.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Omar Josue Quinonez, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Jeffrey David Farmer, 41, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Miguel Padilla Moralez, 40, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Colton Dean Gibson, 31, arrested in connection with forgery second degree.

• Christin Meredith Webster, 32, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; careless/prohibitive driving.

Nov. 16

• Rich Noutab Xiong, 27, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; battery in the second degree; battery in the third degree.

• Heather Marie Wynn, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Kristina Kay Whitfield, 48, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Nov. 17

Tyler Lee Pate, 23, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 18

• Clayton Lee Jones, 23, arrested in connection with harassment.

• Luis D Padilla-Cruz, 28, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; domestic battering - third degree.

• Clayton Lee Jones, 23, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 19

• Lisa Marie Baca, 44, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Meggin Letha Landsberry, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• David Ray McConnell, 53, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Joshua Dangelo Geiger, 32, arrested in connection with domestic battering - second degree.

• Jolana Dru Johnston, 55, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Nov. 20

• Eric Wayne Hathaway, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Matthew David Bartlett, 39, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations.

Nov. 21

• Tyler Aaron Logan, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Corey Grant Wagers, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.